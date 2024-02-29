"This is so great" - Riley Gaines lauds Sophia Lorey for her testimony at a public hearing with legislators in California

Riley Gaines recently lauded California Family Council’s Outreach Director, Sophia Lorey, for her testimony at the California State Assembly. She asked the legislature an intriguing question that impressed Gaines.

On February 28, the Public Safety Committee of the California State Assembly discussed the AB 1810 bill that replaces the word female with ‘a person.’ The bill also advocates the availability of menstrual and Birth Control products to biological and transgender women.

However, Lorey criticized the bill for disregarding the “inherent dignity of women by attempting to obscure obvious biological distinctions between males and females.” She further explained that a female-only prison would not need birth control pills unless there were men involved. She then indicated the "ugly reality" of allowing incarcerated men into female prisons, resulting in harassment cases.

Lorey urged the committee to vote no on the AB 1810 bill unless it worked to provide menstrual products to “actual women.”

The committee speaker posted her CA State Assembly video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle which was shared by Riley Gaines. She applauded Lorey for her speech by mentioning:

"This is so great"

She added:

"At a public hearing in CA, @SophiaSLorey finishes her testimony by asking the legislators "if men menstruate, where does the tampon go?"

Moreover, Lorey also expressed her view in the caption of her own post. She wrote,

"If men menstruate, I'm intrigued—where does the tampon go? Today every Asm. Member on the Public Safety Committee voted YES on #AB1810... #AB1810 switches the word female to person…"

"Birth Control & Menstrual Products for “a person” WHY WOULD A MAN NEED BC OR MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS?!? Erasure of women once again", she added in her tweet.

Riley Gaines on Virginia Lieutenant Governor addressing transgender Senator as ‘Sir’

Riley Gaines at House Oversight Committee

On February 26, Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears referred to Senator Danica Roem as ‘sir’ during a senators’ meeting.

The senator was discussing points related to a law with the Lieutenant Governor when she was referred to as 'sir'. As soon as the incident happened, Roem chose to walk out of the room in front of other officials. Regardless of the senator’s gesture, the governor continued the meeting.

Riley Gaines shared the video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and lauded the Virginia Lieutenant Governor. She mentioned in her post:

“Calling it like she sees it. Absolutely more of this"

Moreover, Gaines added a famous quote by novelist George Orwell. It read:

"The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

