USA Swimming National Championships 2022 Day 3 schedule, livestream and timings

The Phillips 66 Swimming National Championships have officially entered their third day on Thursday, July 28. The total tournament spans only five days, so the competition is halfway over. There have been a few stellar events in the first two days.

With each day adding more events, each day gets more intense and more exciting. Day 3 has a lot of great events on tap. Here's the schedule for today, the rest of the the tournament and a few of the winners so far.

Day 3 in Phillips 66 Swimming National Championships: What's on tap?

Connecticut Swim has stated that the heats for each event will begin at 9.00 am local time i.e. PST. This means the events will kick off at noon EST.

Additionally, the finals will begin at 5.00 pm PST (8.00 pm EST). Here's the posted broadcast schedule:

The broadcast schedule is as follows (Image via USA Swimming)

There aren't any official times posted other than for the first event of the day. The succeeding events will occur when the prior event has concluded.

Today, there will be a total of 48 events happening:

400 individual medley (13 events for women and 14 for men).

100 butterfly (15 events for women and 16 events for men).

As for the remaining two days, here is what the schedule states:

July 29:

400 freestyle (17 events for women and 18 for men).

100 breaststroke (19 events for women and 20 for men).

100 backstroke (21 events for women and 22 for men).

July 30:

Women's 1500 freestyle (23 events).

200 individual medley (24 events for women and 25 for men).

Men's 800 freestyle (26 events).

50 freestye (27 events for women and 28 for men).

The final day has many events planned and will certainly send the tournament off right.

All events will be live streamed on the official USA Swimming website. Viewers should head over there at the appropriate time since there's no telling when exactly the events will start.

Winners from the previous two days

Phillips 66 National Championships

There have been several winners from the first two days. This includes Katie Ledecky who dominated the women's 800m freestyle, winning by nearly 20 seconds:

Will Gallant

Katie Ledecky (2x)

Natalie Hinds

Amy Fulmer

Kyla Leibel

Gabriel Jett (2x)

Trenton Julian

Dakota Luther

Caroline Bricker

Jake Magahey

Mackenzie Looze

Matt Fallon

Isabelle Stadden (2x)

Ian Grum

Lillie Nordmann

Zoie Hartman

Raunak Khosla

Olivia Bray

Jake Marcum

Many of these athletes will be competing again, with a chance to increase their medal count at the prestigious event.

Who will take home medals swimming in the 400 meter medley and the 100 meter butterfly events happening today?

