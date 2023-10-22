WATCH: Michael Phelps throws 19mph first pitch in Arizona Diamondbacks' MLB clash vs Philadelphia Phillies

Michael Phelps was given the honor of throwing the first pitch at Game Five of the Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday, October 21, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The most celebrated Olympian of all time was seen on the mound at the Chase Field. Before throwing the pitch, Phelps waved at the spectators who were present for one of the most anticipated games of the season.

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist stood on the mound, warming up with swim stretches, and then made the first pitch. Phelps, who was seen sporting an Arizona Diamondbacks jersey, threw a 19mph heater.

Although this wasn't the first time Phelps had the opportunity to deliver ceremonial first pitches at a Major League Baseball game, it was a significant one. Phelps has earlier thrown the ceremonial first pitch at the Diamondbacks’ 2017 playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hailing from Baltimore, Phelps is a baseball fan and has frequently expressed his admiration for the Baltimore Orioles. The Olympian now lives in Tempe, Arizona along with his family.

Even though Phelps is not from the city of Philadelphia and is not a fan of the home team, his legendary swimming career makes him worthy of the honor. Saturday's game was the Arizona Diamondbacks' last home game of the ongoing seven-game series.

The Phillies won game five by a 6-1 margin and now have a 3-2 lead in the MLB playoffs. They will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies again on October 24 and 25, 2023.

Michael Phelps shares pictures along with his family from the fall break

Former Olympic Swimmer Michael Phelps of the United States plays his tee shot during the Celebrity Foursome in the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship

Michael Phelps is frequently seen spending quality time with his wife, Nicole Johnson, and their three kids, Boomer, Maverick, and Beckett.

The Olympian recently shared a series of pictures on his social media account from the fall break. Phelps was seen spending a wonderful time with his family. On most of the occasions, The 38-year-old American enjoyed golfing and shared a picture of him along with Maverick and Boomer in the golf cart.

They also enjoyed being in the swimming pool, with Phelps hitting the gym along with his wife and posting a selfie together. The couple was also seen enjoying a meal together and the family took part in a football session in the rain along the beach.

"Photo dump - fall break," Phelps captioned.

"Golf, swimming, beach, and tons of fun," he added.