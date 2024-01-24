What are Michael Phelps' kids names? Everything to know about the swimmer's family

Retired swimmer Michael Phelps has four sons: Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico. While Phelps’s eldest son is seven years old, his youngest baby is just eight days old.

The 28-time Olympic medalist was recently blessed with his newborn, Nico, on January 16. Now, Phelps has a family of six, including his wife Nicole Phelps, and his four sons.

Boomer, 7

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps gave birth to their first son, Boomer Robert Phelps, on May 5, 2016. They welcomed their baby boy just a month before their wedding. Moreover, that year was supposed to be Phelps’s last appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Therefore, the couple tied the knot in June to have a legal name change, which made traveling easy for Boomer.

Michael Phelps won five gold and a silver medal in the presence of his wife and son, Boomer. After conquering his last Olympic championship, he revealed that his focus was going to be his son. He told People,

“I only get this chance with him once. So I’m going to take this time to be a hands-on dad.”

The seven-year-old is currently a first-grader. Just like his father, Boomer also loves water and is exploring his love for swimming.

Beckett, 5

Nearly two years after the birth of their first son, Michael and Nicole Phelps gave birth to their second son, Beckett Richard Phelps. The five-year-old was born on February 12, 2018, just six months after the couple disclosed their pregnancy news.

On the birth of his second baby, Michael Phelps expressed his excitement of having a family of four. His wife Nicole also shared an adorable picture with the newborn on her Instagram and wrote,

“Our family grew by 1 yesterday meet Beckett Richard Phelps. I’m surrounded by boys and I couldn’t be happier,”

Besides his parents, Beckett is extremely close to his elder brother Boomer. They both love water. However, according to Phelps’s interview with Olympic Channel, Beckett was not as big a fan as Boomer of swimming.

Maverick, 4

Phelps grew his family of four to five on the birth of his third son with his wife Nicole. On September 9, 2019, the couple welcomed Maverick Nicholas Phelps.

The family of five has been spotted happily celebrating holidays and programs together. In fact, Maverick joined his brothers to witness their father’s induction at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame in June 2022.

They were dressed in matching black suits and white sneakers.

Nico Michael Phelps

The newest edition to the Phelps family is Nico Michael Phelps. Michael and Nicole Phelps first disclosed the birth of their fourth son on October 30 through an Instagram post.

On January 23, Phelps shared an adorable post with his fourth baby boy. He captioned the post as,

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world."

"Born on 1/16"

"We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6! 😁😁🤪😂"

Michael Phelps’s wife on revealing the sex of her fourth son

Michael and Nicole Phelps at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXIII - Red Carpet

Michael Phelps’s wife Nicole Phelps revealed her baby's gender during an interview with Today on November 2.

Nicole shared her thoughts on having a son and not a daughter. She told,

“I would have loved to have a daughter for Michael so he could have that father-daughter bond that I experienced growing up,” Nicole says. “But I strongly believe you’re given what you’re supposed to have, and I’m really excited to have another boy.”

She shared that people sometimes tell her to have a baby girl. However, Nicole’s reply has been, “I’m like, ‘No, I really don’t.’”