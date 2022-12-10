US swimmer Katie Ledecky is hands down one of the most decorated swimmers of all time. Having competed and won gold medals at three Olympics - London, Rio and Tokyo, she has engraved her name in the hall of greats.

In August last year, Katie Ledecky did an interview with Ben Lyons for the Rich Eisen Show. While on the show, Ledecky explained her approach towards Fantasy Football.

Katie said that she keeps a hands-off approach and intends to follow through this fall. She added that she would even leave a few spots open, saying that she plays a lot with her cousins.

She said:

"You know I've been playing fantasy football um with my cousins for a while now. Some people are a little more serious than others and I joke with my mom ,I think we're the two that probably do the most adding and dropping of players and some of my cousins who don't do anything end up winning more games than we do."

Katie Ledecky further talked about how she would go about playing fantasy football in the fall.

"So I think my strategy going into this fall is probably just gonna be to hands off as much as possible. And maybe even have some spots empty on my starting roster. Like some of my cousins do some weeks and see if that went."

Hearing this, she was invited to the fantasy football league of the show members. She joked that she had invited trouble.

"Yeah, I, maybe created some trouble for myself. Got all sorts of invitations now."

"I do have my eyes set on Paris in 2024" - Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 Leg 2 (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It is always a treat to watch Katie Ledecky swim and win a massive amount of medals at the Olympics. In a very great news, swimming fans will see Ledecky once again at the Olympic pool at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In an interview with Ben Lyons for the Rich Eisen Show, Lyons told Ledecky that one of his colleagues celebrated his fantasy football team for over a week and asked her what she did to celebrate her victories.

She answered saying that she took some time off to spend it with her family.

"Hey you know I have had my share of fancy football experiences like that as well. But you know it's, I'm just trying to relax and enjoy this and enjoy being with my family and friends. Being reunited with my family and friends, coming off these games and just just trying to let it all sink in. After the Rio games I took a very short two or three week break and I was back at it with with my goals for Tokyo."

During the conversation, Katie Ledecky revealed that she had her eyes set on Paris 2024.

"And I do have my eyes set on on Paris in 2024 and I know that I will be be back in the pool pretty soon uh working hard for that but uh for right now i'm i'm really going to take a breather enjoy being with my family and friends and let it all soak."

Certainly, nothing is better than watching Ledecky cut through the water and demolish her competition in every tournament she takes part in.

