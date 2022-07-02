"Why would Kevin Durant say 'okay, Kyrie's back in the fold and Ben Simmons can come back" - Rich Eisen questions what is happening behind-the-scenes with the Brooklyn Nets, questions if Sean Marks did everything to prevent this

Sports radio host Rich Eisen questioned the Brooklyn Nets' front office following the news that Kevin Durant had requested a trade. The famous radio host expressed his frustration with the Durant trade situation on The Rich Eisen Show.

Free agency just got hotter. With multiple eye-popping deals being offered all around the league, one topic, in particular, caught everyone by surprise. Just a few days after All-Star guard Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt in the final year of his contract, Durant requested a trade.

Becoming the hottest topic in the league right now, fans and the media couldn't help but share their thoughts. Eisen gave his honest take on the matter.

"Question is, is what did Sean Marks do or not do, or couldn't pull off to prevent that and head that off at the pass?" Eisen's critical take on the Nets management causing the trade request to happen.

"What is going on behind the scenes in Brooklyn?" Eisen continued. "Why would Durant say, 'Okay, Kyrie's back in the fold and Ben Simmons can come back and play ?'"

Eisen went on to question the relevance of players' contracts in today's era of player empowerment. Even with massive, multi-million contracts given to players, there are instances where players would demand a trade.

There have been a few players who have been successful in pulling this kind of tactic. The Nets' own Kyrie Irving forced his way out of the Cleveland Cavaliers, even after winning the chip just a few seasons prior.

"And anybody, can just turn around and tell the general manager, 'You know what, I'm not feeling it here anymore.'"

Right now, the Nets are trying their best to find a favorable trade for Kevin Durant. So far, two teams have come up as frontrunners, the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.

Kevin Durant's time with the Brooklyn Nets is an experiment that failed miserably

The Brooklyn Nets' big three only played 16 games together during their tenure together.

The Brooklyn Nets already had a decent squad back in the 2018-19 season where they had a record of 42-40, landing them the sixth spot in the playoffs. Their roster centered around young talent. D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert were all rising stars at the time. However, the Nets traded for the then-injured Kevin Durant, who had just suffered an Achilles injury after signing Irving during free agency.

Giving up their young core to add another star in James Harden early in 2021, the Nets were destined to win it all. However, due to injuries to their core players, they never had a chance to play for a long time with each other. The Nets' Big Three only played 16 games out of the 113 possible games where they could've dominated the Eastern Conference.

Additionally, even with two healthy stars playing together, they weren't able to win games. The Nets had their chance at building a great team culture centered around their 2019 roster, but they didn't want to pass up the opportunity to compete for a championship immediately.

Now, all eyes are on the Nets as they look to find a new team for Kevin Durant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far