CWG 2022: Indian women’s table tennis team beat Fiji 3-0 and top Group 2

The Indian women's table tennis team thrashed Fiji 3-0 in their second group game at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on Friday (July 29). The win propelled India to the top of Group 2.

In the first match of the day, the Indian women's table tennis team thrashed South Africa with the same 3-0 margin. The side started on a positive note with Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula getting the better of Touea Titana and Grace Yee 11-8, 11-3, 11-5.

However, from then on, it was completely one-way traffic as Manika Batra steamrolled Carolyn Li 11-2, 11-4, 11-2. Such was the dominance of the Indian table tennis ace that the Fiji player found no answers to Manika's stupendous play.

Manika did not have to do anything extraordinary. She kept it simple, mixed her shots well and was aggressive with her forehand. The Indian also played her defensive shots well.

In the third tie, young Sreeja Akula got the better of Grace Yee 11-7, 11-1, 11-2.

The Indian table tennis contingent stepped up in Birmingham with massive expectations after their excellence in the 2018 edition of CWG. The table tennis team bagged a rich haul of eight medals at Gold Coast.

The Indian women's table tennis team will take on Guyana on July 30 at around 2 pm.

