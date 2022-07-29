CWG 2022: Indian women’s table tennis team pull off an easy 3-0 win over South Africa

The Indian women's table tennis team squared off against South Africa in the Women's Team Group Stage Round 1.

It was an incredible start to the Indian Contingent's Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) campaign as the athletes took centre stage in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 29.

Indian paddler duo Reeth Tennison/Sreeja Akula overwhelmed South Africans Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 1-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-5) in the women's doubles event.

Then came Indian ace and defending champion Manika Batra, who asserted her dominance from the word go, to provide India with a 2-0 lead against South Africa. Batra humbled Musfiquh Kalam with a straight sets (11-5, 11-3, 11-2) victory in the women's singles match.

In the third tie, Sreeja Akula pulled off an easy (11-5, 11-3, 11-6) win against Jayavant Patel in the women's singles clash. With this, she handed India a comprehensive 3-0 win over the Proteas, the team's first clean sweep at 2022 CWG.

SAI Media @Media_SAI



Women's Team- Group Stage Round



India - South Africa



Reeth Rishya/Sreeja Akula (WD) - 1-0

Manika Batra (singles) - 2-0

Sreeja Akula (singles) - 3-0



Next



Round : India vs Fiji (8:30 pm IST)



#Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 #TableTennis UpdateWomen's Team- Group Stage RoundIndiaSouth AfricaReeth Rishya/Sreeja Akula (WD) - 1-0Manika Batra (singles) - 2-0Sreeja Akula (singles) - 3-0NextRound: India vs Fiji (8:30 pm IST) #TableTennis Update 🚨Women's Team- Group Stage Round 1️⃣India 🇮🇳 3️⃣-0️⃣ South Africa 🇿🇦🔹Reeth Rishya/Sreeja Akula (WD) - 1-0🔹Manika Batra (singles) - 2-0🔹Sreeja Akula (singles) - 3-0⬆️ NextRound 2️⃣: India vs Fiji (8:30 pm IST)#Cheer4India #India4CWG2022

The Indian Table Tennis contingent stepped up in Birmingham with massive expectations after their excellence in the 2018 edition of CWG. The table tennis team bagged a rich haul of eight medals at Gold Coast.

Click the link for the CWG 2022 Day 1 live updates and scores!

CWG 2022: Indian Table Tennis Squad

India has sent India have sent 200-plus athletes (106 men and 104 women) to the Commonwealth Games 2022 competing in 16 sporting disciplines. India’s best-ever CWG performance has to be at the 2010 Games in New Delhi, where they bagged 101 medals.

India fielded a 10-member table tennis team, who will be in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Here's the Indian table tennis squad:

Men: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Manush Shah (Reserve)

Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh (Reserve)

CWG 2022: Indian Women's Table Tennis team Second Round fixtures

The Indian women's table tennis team, after a brilliant first-round performance, will next take on Fiji in the second round clash later today.

Date: July 29; Time: 8:30PM (IST)

Also read: Commonwealth Games India's Day 1 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, July 29th 2022

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far