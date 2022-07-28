Commonwealth Games India's Day 1 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, July 29th 2022

The Indian Contingent will kickstart their 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) Campaign on July 29, 2022.

India has fielded over 200 athletes to compete across 15 sporting disciplines at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in what would be the nation's 18th appearance at the colossal event.

India bagged a whopping 66 medals, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals in the 2018 edition of the Games. India finished third, behind powerhouses Australia and England.

However, this time around, the Indian contingent has suffered some massive jolts, with the biggest names missing from the squad.

Defending champion and India's biggest bet Neeraj Chopra, six-time world champion Mary Kom and former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal, among others, will not be a part of the 2022 CWG.

Despite several setbacks in the form of injuries, controversies, exclusion of shooting, archery, and positive drug results in the athletics camp, the Indian contingent will be looking to excel in all departments at CWG 2022.

India's Day 1 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 1 (July 29) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule:

CRICKET:

TIME (IST) SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 16:30PM CRICKET Women’s Cricket, Group A Match INDIA VS AUSTRALIA EDGBASTON CRICKET GROUND

HOCKEY

TIME (IST) SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 18:30PM HOCKEY Women’s Hockey, Pool A Match INDIA VS GHANA UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM HOCKEY AND SQUASH CENTRE

TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST) SPORT CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION VENUE 18:30PM TABLE TENNIS WOMEN AND MEN's TEAM ROUND 1 QUALIFICATION MEN: SATHIYAN GNANASEKARAN, HARMEET DESAI, SANIL SHETTY, ACHANTA SHARATH KAMALWOMEN: MANIKA BATRA, SREEJA AKULA, DIYA CHITALE, REETH TENNISON NATIONAL EXHIBITION CENTRE IN SOLIHULL

BADMINTON

TIME (IST) SPORT ATHLETES IN ACTION CATEGORY VENUE 23:00PM INDIA VS PAKISTAN ASHWINI PONNAPPA/SUMEET REDDY MIXED TEAM GROUP STAGE MATCH NATIONAL EXHIBITION CENTRE IN SOLIHULL

SWIMMING

TIME (IST) SPORT CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION VENUE 19:30PM SWIMMING KUSHAGRA RAWAT (400M FREESTYLE)SRIHARI NATARJ (100M BACKSTROKE)ASHISH KUMAR (100M BACKSTROKE S9)SAJAN PRAKASH (50M BUTTERFLY) SAJAN PRAKASH, SRIHARI NATARJ, KUSHAGRA RAWAT, ASHISH KUMAR SANDWELL AQUATICS CENTRE

TRIATHLON

TIME (IST) SPORT CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION VENUE 20:00PM TRIATHLON MEN AND WOMEN IDIVIDUAL SPRINT DISTANCE FINAL MEN: ADARSH MS, VISHWANATH YADAVWOMEN: SANJANA JOSHI, PRAGNYA MOHAN SUTTON PPARK

SQUASH

TIME (IST) SPORT CATEGORY VENUE 21:00PM SQUASH WOMEN AND MEN's SINGLES PRELIMINARY Round of 64 MEN: SAURAB GHOSAL, RAMIT TANDON, ABHAY SINGHWOMEN: JOSHNA CHINAPPA, SUNAYNA KURUVILLA, ANAHAT SINGH UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM HOCKEY AND SQUASH CENTRE

BOXING

TIME (IST) SPORT CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION VENUE 21:00PM BOXING ROUND OF 32 SHIVA THAPA (Men’s 63.5kg)SUMIT KUNDU (Men’s 75kg) ROHIT TOKAS (Men’s 67kg)ASHISH CHAUDHARY (Men’s 75kG) NATIONAL EXHIBITION CENTRE IN SOLIHULL

LAWN BOWL

TIME (IST) SPORT CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION VENUE 23:30PM LAWN BOWL MEN'S PAIRS – Sunil Bahadur, Mridul BorgohainMEN'S TRIPLES – Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan SinghWOMEN'S SINGLES: Nayanmoni Saikia WOMEN'S FOURS – Rupa Tirkey, Tania Choudhury, Lovely Choubey, Pinki/Nayanmoni Saikia Sunil Bahadur, Chandan Kumar Singh, Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Mridul Borgohain, Pinki, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayan Moni Saikia, Lovely Choubey VICTORIA PARK BOWILING GREENS IN LEAMINGTON SPA

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also live stream the CWG 2022 opening ceremony in India.

