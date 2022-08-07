CWG 2022: Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel wins gold medal, beats Nigeria's Christiana Ikpeoyi 3-0 in final

Indian para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel won the gold medal by beating Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in the women's singles final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Saturday (August 6).

Bhavina Patel dominated Ikpeoyi from the word go and prevailed 3-0 (12-10, 11-2, 11-9).

Bhavina was on top of her game and never allowed the Nigerian paddler any chance to stage a comeback.

The first game was evenly contested as both players matched shot to shot. Bhavina took the upper hand and the momentum when she won the first game 12-10 on extended points.

The Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist seized the initiative and Ikpeoyi was reduced to a mere spectator in the second game as the Indian ran away with a 2-0 lead.

Ikpeoyi, desperate to stay in the match, started well in the third game but eventually fell short at 11-9 as Bhavina clinched the gold medal.

Bhavina Patel targets No.1 rank

Bhavina Patel has had an eventful year so far. She won two gold medals and a bronze at the ITTF Fa40 Egypt Para Open 2022, which saw her become the World No.1 in mixed doubles, Class 4.

At the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Bhavina made sure there was no slip-up and entered the final with convincing wins.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games, Bhavina Patel told Sportskeeda that she was looking to become the World No. 1 in singles.

"Of course, it (World No. 1 rank) gives me a boost heading into CWG. But I want the World No. 1 (rank) in singles also now, that’s the aim. I am giving my full effort towards doing well at CWG."

Sonalben Patel wins bronze

India's second para-table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel won the bronze medal after beating England's Sue Bailey in the women's singles bronze medal playoff match. Sonalben got the better of Bailey 3-0 (11-5, 11-2, 11-3).

It was mostly one-way traffic as Sonalben dominated throughout the match. Such was the dominance from the Indian that the English player could only muster a total of 10 points in the entire three-game match.

