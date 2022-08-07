CWG 2022: Indian men's hockey team storms into final; beat South Africa 3-2 in semi-finals

The Indian men's hockey team beat South Africa 3-2 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Saturday (August 6). The Men in Blue assured themselves of at least a silver medal when they stormed into the final of the tournament.

Abhishek (20'), Mandeep Singh (28'), and Jugraj Singh (58') scored for India. Meanwhile, Ryan Julius (33') and Mustapha Cassiem (59') tried to put South Africa back in the game.

India will meet the winner of the Australia vs England match for the CWG 2022 gold medal.

The match started with India pushing inside South Africa's half as Lalit Kumar Upadhyay broke into the circle to trouble the opposition's defense. Seconds later, Manpreet Singh passed a ball inside the circle to Abhishek, but the South African defense was alert to avert danger.

Proteas goalkeeper Gowan Jones made two consecutive saves to deny India after Akashdeep Singh tore into the circle and created opportunities. Jones also denied Harmanpreet Singh after he struck a powerful dragflick on target from a penalty corner as both teams looked for an opening.

India continued to make dangerous runs, creating a threat on the left flank. Indian custodian Krishan B Pathak made crucial saves in quick succession to deny South Africa.

Abhishek finally broke the shackles with a stunning reverse hit into the nets from the edge of the circle as India took a 1-0 lead. Minutes later, Akashdeep Singh received a penetrating pass in the circle from Vivek Sagar Prasad but his shot on target was once again saved by Gowan Jones.

A late counter-attack led to Mandeep Singh hitting the ball into the nets past the South African goalkeeper as India entered halftime with a 2-0 lead.

CWG 2022: South Africa try to crawl back into the contest

Ryan Julius scored for South Africa soon after the break when he tapped a rebound into the Indian goal. The goal rattled India as they upped the ante.

Minutes later, Abhishek's shot towards the far post was once again saved by Gowan Jones. The South African goalkeeper made another save when Jarmanpreet Singh took a shot on target from a penalty corner.

Jarmanpreet Singh created a dangerous opportunity from the left flank, but he couldn't finish the job in hand. With Gurjant Singh making runs inside the circle, India kept the South African defense on their toes.

With the clock ticking, South Africa removed their goalkeeper and all 11 men pressed forward for a goal. However, an agile Indian midfield and defense ensured there were no threats.

A late penalty corner saw Jugraj Singh scoring, making it 3-1 for India. Mustapha Cassiem then scored for South Africa as they tried to stage a dramatic comeback.

India managed to maintain their composure in the final seconds and picked up a win to reach the CWG 2022 men's hockey final.

