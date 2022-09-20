"I was very upset after CWG, it was not the end and I will keep working on my game" - Manika Batra keen to make amends at National Games 2022

Ace paddler Manika Batra is keen to put the Commonwealth Games 2022 disappointment behind her and hopes to get back on track at the National Games 2022 and the World Championships.

Batra had an underwhelming Commonwealth Games campaign where she failed to win a single medal, a dark shadow of herself from the 2018 edition where she won four medals.

Speaking to journalists, Manika said she is keen to put the disappointment of CWG 2022 behind her and is looking forward to the National Games. She said:

“I’m very excited to compete in the National Games. It is a very important event. After the low of CWG 2022, I sat down with my coach, went back to the drawing board, worked on my flaws and I feel I am better prepared now.

"I have had extensive sessions with my coach and sparring partners and I am good to go."

Manika also highlighted how she overcame the disappointment of CWG 2022, saying:

“Yes, I was very upset. However, this is not the end and I will keep working on my game. One needs to be patient. I worked with my coach on my game and fitness. I think I’m ready now."

Manika Batra in good mental space ahead of National Games

Manika Batra, who partnered with Neha Aggarwal to win the women’s doubles gold at the 2015 National Games in Kerala, said she was in a good mental space ahead of her individual events.

Manika's individual events start on September 22 and the ace paddler said she is well prepared. She continued:

“I’m pretty well prepared, mentally, and physically too. I will give 100 percent in all my matches. I am looking forward to the challenge of competing with younger players too. There are many youngsters and I get motivated when I see them play."

Manika Batra wants to use the experience of playing in the National Games as a training pad for the upcoming World Championships.

“In life, there will be ups and downs. I worked on my mistakes and I’m getting ready for the World Championship and the next year’s Asian Games," she concluded.

