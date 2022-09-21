"India is a big force in world table tennis right now" - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran ahead of the National Games 2022

Top Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran feels India is at the crescendo of a golden era in table tennis. The paddler, on the sidelines of the 2022 National Games, opined that things in table tennis will only get better.

In a media interaction on the opening day of the table tennis event at the National Games 2022, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran said:

“I think this is the golden era of Indian table tennis. We're winning medals in every category, men, women, juniors, sub-juniors and even cadets. It’s amazing. India is a big force in world table tennis right now."

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran said there is great promise and potential in the next line of players.

He added:

“In the last seven years, table tennis has transformed into a whole new sport. It’s probably one of the most-improved sports across the board in the country.”

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran credits National Games for his ascendancy

The versatile paddler credited the National Games for his ascendancy in the sport. The Tamil Nadu-based player played in the 2015 edition and said the Games were a great platform for athletes.

He said:

"The National Games gave me a great platform in 2015, to know where I stood. When you compete in a multisport event, it’s a very different ball game. You learn a lot of things and they help us in bigger events like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics. For youngsters, it is a great platform to test their skills and test themselves under pressure.”

In 2015, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran was a part of the Tamil Nadu men’s team that won the gold medal. Tamil Nadu did not qualify for the eight-team event in the ongoing edition and the paddler said a potentially great clash against hosts Gujarat was missed.

The World No. 37 is, however, keen to give his best in the individual event before heading for the World Championships in Chengdu.

He concluded:

“It is not going to be easy here as I am playing singles directly. But I have two days to get used to the conditions. I will practise a little bit and play my best in the Games.”

