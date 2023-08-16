"Will have a proper fitness in place to give my best in all events" - G Sathiyan on preparations for Asian Games 2023

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan is a promising contender for a medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The World No.102 has built an optimistic mindset to work around his fitness considering that he will be playing plenty of events in both Asian Championship and Asian Games.

Sathiyan was part of India’s bronze medal in the team event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. He won a couple of bronzes in the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha - Men’s doubles with Sharath Kamal and the Men's team event. The 30-year-old has been picked for both continental events this year in the 10-member Indian contingent.

He will feature in the Men’s singles event, Men’s doubles with Sharath Kamal, mixed doubles with Manika Batra, and in the Men’s team event at the Asian Games. Sathiyan will play all four aforementioned events at the Asian Championship in South Korea in September.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Sathiyan acknowledged the pressure of playing all the events and escalating his fitness standards was the only way to ensure his focus in multiple competitions.

“Yes, I am well aware of it. We have spoken about this very long back with the federation. They have planned to peak my fitness levels accordingly. In the Asian Championships also there are going to be four events (for me),” Sathiyan said.

Sathiyan, who won the bronze in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was ready for the requirements of stepping up in various events last year in August itself.

“After Commonwealth Games, I think I had a good understanding of what is required there. And I am sure with Asian Games, I will have a proper fitness in place to give my best in all events,” he added.

Sathiyan was part of the Dabang Delhi TTC in the fourth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis, which returned to the fore after a three-year hiatus. Delhi’s run came to an end in the semi-final after they lost to eventual champions Goa Challengers 8-7. Sathiyan won nine out of 18 games in the men’s singles while pairing with Slovakia’s Barbora Balazova won Delhi 10 out of 18 games in the mixed doubles.

The Tamil Nadu paddler used the intensity of the matches in the UTT season four to prepare for the Asian Games.

“I think like I said, here the matches are very intense. So one thing I really like is that intensity... which is required before a big match. So it's this intensity, this focus, and the pressure, handling the pressure. I think these things have really helped to get into the Asian Games,” Sathiyan said.

"We are only going to climb forward from here" - G Sathiyan on partnership with Manika Batra

Sathiyan paired up with Manika Batra in the mixed doubles after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to target the Paris Olympics. They broke into the top 10 of the world rankings just within a year after teaming up.

In November 2022, the duo entered the top 5 of the ITTF rankings to be the first mixed doubles pair to unlock the accomplishment. Speaking about playing alongside Manika on the table, Sathiyan is hopeful to add a few medals at major events like Asian Games and the Olympics.

“Fantastic. We never expected we will grow this fast. But the way we have been combining well with our speed, with both of them reading the opponent's game well, it's been really good. And I hope we are only going to climb forward from here and we just get that Asian Games and Olympics medal.”

Expand Tweet

Sathiyan further mentioned that he needs to dominate the game against his opponent right from the start apart from working on his serve and pick game.

“I am trying to get better in the serve and receive game. So I am generally good in counter-attacking and rally. I have been really good. But to put that pressure in the initial balls, that's what I am trying. I think I have gotten a little better, but that is where I can improve to get better as a player,” the 30-year-old paddler concluded.

The Asian Table Tennis Championships will take place between September 3 and 10 while the Asian Games starts on September 23.