Day 4 at the WTT Contender Lagos 2023 saw mixed results for the Indian paddlers. Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai won 3-1 against their respective opponents in the men's singles round of 32. Both Indian paddlers have progressed to the next round at the WTT Contender Lagos 2023.

In women’s singles, Archana Girish Kamath was the only Indian to register a victory. She defeated South Korea's Suh Hyo Won 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9.

Meanwhile, Reeth Tennison, Diya Parag Chitale and Sreeja Akula lost their Round of 32 matches against their respective opponents to crash out of the WTT Contender Lagos 2023.

Indian men's duo of Jeet Chandra & Snehit Suravajjula qualify for the men's doubles round of 16, while Manav Vikash Thakkar & Manush Utpalbhai Shah lost to Chinese opponents to bow out of the WTT Contender Lagos 2023.

Moreover, Indian women's pair Diya Parag Chitale & Sreeja Akula lost to China's Zang Xiaotong & Yang Yiyun. On the other hand, Sutirtha Mukherjee & Reeth Tennison beat Sweden's Filippa Bergand & Christina Kallberg to move one step closer to winning a medal at the WTT Contender Lagos 2023.

In mixed doubles, Diya Parag Chitale & Snehit Suravajjula blanked Nigeria's Esther Oribamise & Amadi Omeh 11-4, 11-5, 11-8. The Nigerians were nowhere close to winning the first couple of games but fought hard in the third game.

Meanwhile, England's Tin-Tin Ho & Samuel Walker lost to Manav Vikash Thakkar & Archana Girish Kamath. The score was tied at 1-1 after two games but the Indian pair bagged the last couple of games to qualify for the Round of 16 at the WTT Contender Lagos 2023.

India's Diya Parag Chitale & Snehit Suravajjula will take on Indian pair Manav Vikash Thakkar & Archana Girish Kamath in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16 match at the WTT Contender Lagos 2023.

WTT Contender Lagos 2023: Day 4 Results (Indians Only)

Here are the results from Day 4 of the WTT Contender Lagos 2023:

Round of 32:

Men’s Singles

Ľubomír Pištej (Slovak Republic) lost to Harmeet Desai (India) 1-3

Score: 5-11, 15-13, 7-11, 5-11

Manav Vikash Thakkar (India) beat Olajide Omotayo (Nigeria) 3-1

Score: 11-7, 11-9, 10-12, 11-8

Women’s Singles

Archana Girish Kamath (India) beat Suh Hyo Won (South Korea) 3-1

Score: 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9

Hana Goda (Egypt) beat Sreeja Akula (India) 3-0

Score: 13-11, 11-9, 11-7

Reeth Tennison (India) lost to Jeon Jihee (South Korea) 3-0

Score: 5-11, 5-11, 9-11

Diya Parag Chitale (India) lost to Dina Meshref (Egypt) 1-3

Score: 6-11, 7-11, 11-7, 10-12

Men’s Doubles

Jeet Chandra & Snehit Suravajjula (India) beat Akinwale Fagbamila & Joshua Olaridan (Nigeria) 3-1

Score: 11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7

Manav Vikash Thakkar & Manush Utpalbhai Shah (India) lost to Lin Shidong & Xu Yingbin (China) 1-3

Score: 3-11, 5-11, 11-9, 4-11

Women’s Doubles

Diya Parag Chitale & Sreeja Akula (India) lost to Zang Xiaotong & Yang Yiyun (China) 2-3

Score: 13-11, 5-11, 11-7, 4-11, 3-11

Sutirtha Mukherjee & Reeth Tennison (India) beat Filippa Bergand & Christina Kallberg (Sweden) 3-2

Score: 11-7, 9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 15-13

Mixed Doubles

Diya Parag Chitale & Snehit Suravajjula (India) beat Esther Oribamise & Amadi Omeh (Nigeria) 3-0

Score: 11-4, 11-5, 11-8

Tin Tin Ho & Samuel Walker (England) lost to Manav Vikash Thakkar & Archana Girish Kamath (India) 1-3

Score: 6-11, 14-12, 8-11, 7-11

