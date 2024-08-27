UTT 2024: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers head-to-head and prediction for Match 10 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Dabang Delhi TTC will be competing against Goa Challengers in Match 10 of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 on Wednesday (August 28). The encounter between the two teams will be a crucial one, with both sides having lost their respective previous matches.

Delhi have not had the best of starts in this season of Ultimate Table Tennis, with two losses. They were first defeated convincingly by U Mumba TT and then went down to Chennai Lions.

However, they did put up a better performance against the Lions, losing a closely contested match, 7-8. Dabangs will be looking to win their first game of the season against Goa, who are coming off a deflating loss.

The Challengers had started their campaign in great fashion with a win over Jaipur Patriots. However, they were defeated comprehensively by Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 5-10, in their second match.

Both teams would be aiming to register a very important win when they enter this scintillating clash of the Ultimate Table Tennis.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers , Match 10

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 28, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers Head-to-Head

The two teams have met thrice before at the Ultimate Table Tennis, with Goa Challengers coming out victorious in all three. The last time they faced each other was in the 2023 season. Goa had won that tie 8-7.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers Squads

Dabang Delhi TTC: Andreas Levenko (AUT), Diya Chitale, Lakshita Narang, Orawan Paranang (THA), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Yashansh Malik

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Mihai Bobocica, Sayali Wani, Sudhanshu Grover, Yangzi Liu (AUS), Yashaswini Ghorpade

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers Match Prediction

The issue with Dabang Delhi would be the difficulty in finding momentum after two consecutive losses. It is hard for a team to find inspiration when they are lagging behind in a highly competitive tournament like the UTT.

For Goa Challengers, they need to go back to the drawing board and try to replicate what worked well for them in their opening tie of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024.

Prediction: Goa Challengers to win

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers on August 28, will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

