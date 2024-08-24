UTT 2024: Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT head-to-head and prediction for Match 4 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Dabang Delhi TTC and U Mumba TT will be locking horns in match 4 of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 on August 24. With a win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, the two teams will be itching to get their campaign off to a flying start.

Delhi has been a part of the league right from its inception and were the champions in season 2. The team reached the knockout stages last year, however, had to suffice with an eventual loss in the semifinal to Goa Challengers. A win in their opening tie would go a long way in setting the tempo for them this season.

For the team from Mumbai, a victorious campaign, still awaits. U Mumba had failed to make it to the finals of last season and would want to put up a much better show this time around. The team would feel that they have the squad to do so.

This Ultimate Table Tennis encounter promises to be an interesting one, with both sides wanting to make a mark on the points table.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT, Match 4

Date and Time: Saturday, August 24, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT Head-to-Head

The two teams have met thrice before at the Ultimate Table Tennis, once in season 4 and twice in season 3. On all three occasions, Daband Delhi TTC has defeated U Mumba TT. In their last encounter, Delhi came out victorious by 11-4.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT Squads

Dabang Delhi TTC: Andreas Levenko (AUT), Diya Chitale, Lakshita Narang, Orawan Paranang (THA), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Yashansh Malik

U Mumba TT: Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Manav Thakkar, Maria Xiao (ESP), Quadri Aruna (NIG), Sutirtha Mukherjee

Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT Match Prediction

While Dabang Delhi TTC will enter the match with a huge mental edge over U Mumba TT. They have been performing consistently at the Ultimate Table Tennis over the years and would back themselves this year too.

However, their opponents would not be mere pushovers. U Mumba will be hopeful of putting up a good show, with the likes of Manav Thakkar and Quadri Aruna, in their squad.

This could well be the season for U Mumbai TT to get their first win over Dabang Delhi TTC. However, the Dabangs would be hoping to keep their win streak intact.

Prediction: U Mumba TT to win

Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Dabang Delhi TTC and U Mumba TT, on August 24, will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 5:00 PM IST onwards.

