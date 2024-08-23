UTT 2024: Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers head-to-head and prediction for Match 2 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Puneri Paltan TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers will play match 2 of the UTT 2024. (Image via getty)
Romania's Bernadette Szocs (left) and Portugal's Joao Monteiro (right) will be in action during the Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers match at the UTT. (Image via getty)

The Puneri Paltan TT will go up against the Ahmedabad SG Pipers in the second match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024. Both teams would want to get their campaign off to a winning start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

While the Puneri Paltan made it to the semi-final of the competition last year, the Ahmedabad SG Pipers will make their debut at the UTT. The Paltan's performed quite well in 2023, winning three out of their five league matches.

However, they had to eventually settle for a loss to the Chennai Lions in the semi-finals. The team from Pune would want to go all the way at this year's UTT.

On the other hand, the Pipers will look to get the momentum early given it is their first appearance. An early win for them could make the other teams wary of their ability.

Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Match 2

Date and Time: Friday, August 23, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Head-to-Head

The two teams have not met before, as Ahmedabad will be appearing at the Ultimate Table Tennis for the first time.

Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Squads

Puneri Paltan TT: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Ayhika Mukherjee, Joao Monteiro (POR), Natalia Bajor (POL), and Yashini Sivasankar.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Jash Modi, Lilian Bardet (FRA), Manush Shah, Prita Vartikar, and Reeth Rishya.

Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Match Prediction

There is not much to seperate between the two teams on paper. Both sides will be playing their first match of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season five. Thus, it is difficult to pick a clear favorite.

The Puneri Paltan would back themselves, given that they have a lot more experience in the league than their opponents. However, World No.13, Romania's, Bernadette Szocs's, presence in the Ahmedabad squad, would bolster their chances.

Prediction: Ahmedabad SG Pipers to win

Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Puneri Paltan TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers, on August 23, will be broadcast live on Sports 18 network. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 5:00 PM IST onwards.

