UTT 2024: U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers head-to-head and prediction for Match 18 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

U Mumba TT will be locking horns with Goa Challengers in match 18 of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5. With both teams following a pretty similar trajectory of performances, so far this season, this tie is an interesting match up.

The U Mumba TT, will be entering this tie, with some new found momentum to back them. Having lost two consecutive matches previously, U Mumba, made a comeback, winning their recent clash against Chennai Lions. The team from Mumbai showed great skills in their closely fought, 8-7 win over the Lions.

The Goa Challengers have had a similar season as U Mumba. They started off with a win, then lost two consecutive ties. And, just like their opponents in the upcoming game, Goa made a comeback with a victory over Chennai Lions. In their last tie, the Challengers defeated Chennai, with a 9-6 margin.

With both these teams following a similar track record so far at the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, the clash between them promises to be enthralling.

U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers Match Details

Match: U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers, Match 18

Date and Time: Monday, September 2, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers Head-to-Head

The two sides have met twice before at the Ultimate Table Tennis. Both U Mumba TT and Goa Challengers, have won a match each. The last time these two teams competed was in the 2023 season. Goa had defeated U Mumba 9-6 in that tie.

U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers Squads

U Mumba TT : Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Manav Thakkar, Maria Xiao (ESP), Quadri Aruna (NIG), Sutirtha Mukherjee

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Mihai Bobocica, Sayali Wani, Sudhanshu Grover, Yangzi Liu (AUS), Yashaswini Ghorpade

U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers Match Prediction

There is very little to seperate between these two sides, both on the basis of performances as well as on paper. Both teams have shown that they are capable of defeating any team on a given day. However, they have both, also been quite suspectible, this Ultimate Table Tennis season.

Just the fact that, U Mumba has displayed slightly more fight in their losses than Goa, may help them, pip in this battle of the equals.

Prediction: U Mumba TT to win.

U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between U Mumba TT and Goa Challengers will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network on September 2. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 PM IST.

