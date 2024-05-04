1 walkover, 2 retirements and 500 'free' points: Felix Auger-Aliassime's much-needed lucky break at the Madrid Open 2024

Felix Auger-Aliassime has qualified for his maiden Masters-1000 final at the 2024 Madrid Open. However, his run to the title contest was slightly easier as three of his opponent either withdrew before their match or retired mid-way through.

Auger-Aliassime began his campaign against Yoshihito Nishioka and came back from a set down to better the Japanese player 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. The Canadian was much more in sync against his next opponent, No. 19 seed Adrian Mannarino, as he defeated the veteran Frenchman 6-0, 6-4.

This set up a third-round clash against Czech prodigy Jakub Mensik. Auger-Aliassime easily raced past Mensik in the first set. Unfortunately, the 18-year-old retired from the match one game into the second set. Reigning Barcelona Open champion Casper Ruud awaited the Canadian in the fourth round.

In his best performance at the tournament, Felix Auger-Aliassime dispatched the No. 5 seed Ruud, a pre-tournament favorite, 6-4, 7-5 to book his berth in the quarterfinals, where he was drawn against top seed Jannik Sinner. However, the match did not take place as the Italian withdrew from the tournament, citing a hip injury.

This allowed Auger-Aliassime to enter his third Masters-1000 semifinal, first on clay. His semifinal match against No. 30 seed Jiri Lehecka took place on April 3. After both men held their serve in the first six games of the first set, Lehecka grabbed his lower back in pain. While he returned to play the next game, the Czech threw in the towel after three points and handed Auger-Aliassime a ticket to the final.

This meant that the former US Open semifinalist played only three completed matches out of six en route to the title contest. In terms of ATP points, Auger-Aliassime received a total of 500 points (50 from his third-round match against Mensik, 200 from his quarterfinal match against Sinner, and 250 from the semifinal against Lehecka) as a result of his opponent's withdrawals/retirement.

Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Andrey Rublev in his first tour final of 2024

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime will now face Andrey Rublev in the 2024 Madrid Open final. This match is a big opportunity for both players vying to return to the winner's circle on the ATP Tour. Auger-Aliassime, currently ranked World No. 35, needed a big performance at a massive tournament like the Madrid Open to regain confidence after a middling start to the season.

The former World No. 6 did not make any significant mark on the 2024 ATP Tour, with his best performance before Madrid being a semifinal finish at the ATP 250 Montpellier Open in early February. A combination of steady performance and good luck has seen the 23-year-old progress to his first ATP Tour final since October 2023.

His final opponent in Caja Magica will be Andrey Rublev, another player who had been out of form coming into the tournament. The Russian lost four matches in straight sets before his campaign in Madrid and would be relieved to have found his form again.

Rublev is seeded seventh and ousted the likes of two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz to reach his fifth Masters-1000 final. The former Monte-Carlo Masters champion would be the firm favorite to take home his second title at this level.

Auger-Aliassime is assured of a return to the top 20 of the ATP Rankings regardless of the result of the Madrid summit clash. If he manages to better Rublev, the Canadian will jump to World No. 17.