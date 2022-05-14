10 best Tennis underdog stories in Grand Slams in the Open Era ft. Emma Raducanu and Venus Williams

Emma Raducanu made history last year by beating Leylah Fernandez in the US Open Final. The teenager became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era. Raducanu did not drop a single set during qualifying or the main draw and all but two opponents she beat were ranked higher than her.

The Brit was ranked 150th in the world at the time and has since gone up. Raducanu is currently ranked 12th and has a fair chance of entering the Top 10 in the coming months.

Over the years, we have seen a number of unheralded players like Raducanu, who have punched above their weight and performed exceptionally well in Grand Slams. Some of these have even gone on to win majors and script records, some of which are yet to be broken.

So without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top 10 underdog stories in Grand Slams in the Open Era.

10. Gaston Gaudio - 2004 French Open

The Argentine was ranked 44th in the world when he entered the main draw of Roland Garros in 2004. Gaudio reached the third round after hard-fought wins over compatriot Guillermo Canas and then-14th seed Jiri Novak. He beat Thomas Enqvist and Igor Andreev to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Gaudio then eliminated former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt and then-8th seed David Nalbandian to make his first Grand Slam final.

Here, he was up against third seed and compatriot Guillermo Coria, who had won 22 out of 23 matches on clay prior to the final. Gaudio was bageled in the first set and lost the second 3-6. However, he fought back strongly to win the next three sets 6-4, 6-1, 8-6 to win his only Grand Slam title.

#9. Venus Williams - 1997 US Open

Venus Williams entered the 1997 US Open as a 17-year-old who was ranked 61st in the world.

Williams came back from behind to beat Latvian Larisa Savchenko-Neiland in the first round. She followed this up with straight-set wins over Gala Leon Garcia, 8th seed Anke Huber and Joanette Kruger to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, the teenager beat Sandrine Testud 7-5, 7-5 to set up what was to be a controversial semifinal clash against Irina Spirea. Williams beat the Romanian 7-5(5), 4-6, 7-6(7) to reach her maiden Grand Slam final. She thus became the first unseeded woman to reach the US Open final in the Open Era.

Unfortunately, Venus was beaten in the final by world No. 1 Martina Hingis.

#8. Jelena Ostapenko - 2017 French Open

Jelena Ostapenko entered the 2017 French Open as the World No. 47 and was not expected to do particularly well. The Latvian reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal following wins over Louisa Chirico, then-Olympic champion Monica Puig, Lesia Tsurenko and Sam Stosur.

Ostapenko then came back from a set down to beat Caroline Wozniacki before defeating Timea Bacsinszky to reach her first Grand Slam final. Here, she was up against Simona Halep.

The Romanian won the opening set 6-4 but Ostapenko fought back to win the match in three sets and become the first Grand Slam champion from Latvia.

Laureus @LaureusSport



Jelena Ostapenko is the 2017 French Open champion!



Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year?



#RG17 A star is born!Jelena Ostapenko is the 2017 French Open champion!Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year? A star is born! ⭐️ Jelena Ostapenko is the 2017 French Open champion! 🏆Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year?#RG17 https://t.co/HywEzQvLAe

#7. Boris Becker - 1985 Wimbledon

Boris Becker rose to fame in 1985 when he won Wimbledon as a teenager. The German found himself in the quarterfinals of the tournament following hard-fought wins over Joakim Nystrom and Tim Mayotte.

He then overcame Henri Leconte and Anders Jarryd to reach his maiden Grand Slam. Here, Becker was up against Kevin Curren. He beat the 8th seed 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-4 to become the first unseeded player to win Wimbledon. Becker was the youngest-ever Grand Slam champion at the time.

#6. Chris O'Neil - 1978 Australian Open

This year, Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian player to win the Australian Open since 1978. That year, Chris O'Neil won the tournament and her story is nothing short of incredible.

Ranked 81st in the world, the Aussie reached the semifinals, beating 3rd seed Elizabeth Norton along the way, among others. O'Neil defeated compatriot Dianne Evers to reach her maiden Grand Slam singles final. The Australian defeated Betsy Nagelsen 6-3, 7-6 to win her only Grand Slam title.

O'Neil became the first unseeded woman to win the Australian Open in the Open Era.

#5. Iga Swiatek - 2020 French Open

Current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek gave us one of the most dominant runs we have seen at Roland Garros by any player. Ranked 54th at the time, the Pole reached the last 16 with straight-set wins over Marketa Vondrousova, Hsieh Su-wei and Eugenie Bouchard.

Swiatek then beat top seed Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. The then-teenager then beat qualifiers Martina Trevisan and Nadia Podoroska to qualify for her maiden Grand Slam final. Here, she faced then-Australian Open champion and fourth seed Sofia Kenin.

Swiatek beat the American 6-4, 6-1 to become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg 19-y.o. Iga Swiatek wins 2020 French Open with an incredibly dominant run.



Games lost, by round:



R1 vs Vondrousova: 3

R2 vs Hsieh: 5

R3 vs Bouchard: 5

R4 vs Halep: 3

QF vs Trevisan: 4

SF vs Podoroska: 3

F vs Kenin: 5 (6-4, 6-1)



First Polish Slam singles champ ever, and how. 19-y.o. Iga Swiatek wins 2020 French Open with an incredibly dominant run.Games lost, by round:R1 vs Vondrousova: 3R2 vs Hsieh: 5R3 vs Bouchard: 5R4 vs Halep: 3QF vs Trevisan: 4SF vs Podoroska: 3F vs Kenin: 5 (6-4, 6-1)First Polish Slam singles champ ever, and how.

#4. Mats Wilander- 1982 French Open

Wilander won seven Grand Slam singles titles and the first of these came when he was just 17. The Swede was an unseeded competitor at the French Open in 1982. After beating Alejandro Coates, Cassio Motta and Ramesh Krishnan, Wilander was up against 2nd seed Ivan Lendl in the last 16.

He stunned the Czech in a thrilling five-setter to seal his place in the quarterfinals. Wilander then defeated two Top 5 sides in Vitas Gerulaitis and Jose Luis Clerc to reach his first-ever Grand Slam final.

Here, the Swede beat clay-court specialist Guillermo Vilas to win his first Grand Slam title.

#3. Goran Ivanisevic - 2001 Wimbledon

Croatian great Goran Ivanisevic reached the Wimbledon final in 1992, 1994 and 1998 but ended up on the losing side. He entered the 2001 tournament as a wildcard and was ranked 125th in the world at the time.

Ivanisevic beat Carlos Moya, Andy Roddick and Greg Rusedski to reach the quarterfinals of the competition. Here, he was up against 4th seed Marat Safin and beat the Russian 7-6(2), 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3).

The Croat then survived Tim Henman in five sets to reach his fourth Wimbledon final. Here, he was up against last year's runner-up Patrick Rafter and beat the Australian 6–3, 3–6, 6–3, 2–6, 9–7 in an enthralling final to finally win Wimbledon.

Ivanisevic remains the only man to have won the Big W as a wildcard.

#2. Mark Edmondson - 1976 Australian Open

Mark Edmondson's journey in the Australian Open in 1976 Australian Open is nothing short of inspirational despite the fact that he won the tournament at a time when several top players did not compete.

Ranked 212th in the world, he reached the quarterfinals after overcoming Peter Feigl, Philip Dent and Brian Fairley. Edmondson got his first straight-set win in the competition against Richard Crealy before stunning top seed Ken Rosewall to reach the final.

Here, he faced another top competitor in John Newcombe and beat him in four sets to win the Australian Open.

Edmondson remains the lowest-ranked player to win a Grand Slam since rankings were introduced.

Historic Sports Pictures @HistoricSports2 One of the great tennis upsets happened at the 1976 Australian Open when world No.212 Mark Edmondson beat defending champion John Newcombe 6-7 6-3 7-6 6-1 in the all-Australian final. He remains the lowest ranked player to win a Grand Slam singles title One of the great tennis upsets happened at the 1976 Australian Open when world No.212 Mark Edmondson beat defending champion John Newcombe 6-7 6-3 7-6 6-1 in the all-Australian final. He remains the lowest ranked player to win a Grand Slam singles title https://t.co/NvD7o8gY9m

#1. Emma Raducanu - 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu won the US Open in 2021

Emma Raducanu was arguably the revelation of 2021 after her incredible run at the US Open. Aged only 18 at the time, the Brit was ranked 150th in the world and had to qualify for the main draw of the competition.

Raducanu reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal after wins over Stefanie Vogele, Zhang Shuai, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Shelby Rogers. Here, she beat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic before triumphing over Maria Sakkari to reach her first Grand Slam final.

Standing between Raducanu and a US Open title was Leylah Fernandez and the former won 6-4, 6-3 to script history. Raducanu became the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era. Raducanu also became Britain's first Grand Slam champion since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Emma Raducanu's journey in New York is nothing short of extraordinary and it is one of the, if not the greatest, underdog stories in Grand Slam history in the Open Era.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo 18-year old Emma Raducanu wins the 2021 US Open. She is the first women's or men's qualifier to win a major title in the Open Era (since 1968).



Raducanu is the youngest women's major champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. 18-year old Emma Raducanu wins the 2021 US Open. She is the first women's or men's qualifier to win a major title in the Open Era (since 1968).Raducanu is the youngest women's major champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. https://t.co/Zl9yWG2Y0x

