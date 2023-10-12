10 non-tennis facts you ought to know about Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is one of the best players on the women's tour at the moment. Born on May 31, 2001, in Warsaw, Poland, she began playing tennis at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks.

In 2020, Swiatek achieved her breakthrough moment by winning the French Open singles title at the age of 19. She became the first Polish player, male or female, to win a Grand Slam singles title. Her dominant performance throughout the tournament showcased her powerful groundstrokes, exceptional court coverage skills, and mental resilience.

The 22-year-old has since added three more Grand Slam titles to her cabinet. These include two French Open crowns (2022, 2023) and a US Open (2022) title.

Iga Swiatek: Women's French Open Winner Photocall

Outside of tennis, Swiatek is known for her diverse interests and passion for learning. She is fluent in multiple languages and has expressed her love for reading, music, and art. The Pole's down-to-earth personality and positive attitude have endeared her to fans around the globe.

On that note, let's take a look at 10 non-tennis facts about Iga Swiatek:

#10 Passion for literature: Avid reader of historical novels

Beyond her athletic pursuits, Iga Swiatek has a deep love for literature, particularly historical novels. She finds solace in the works of authors like Ken Follett, Dan Brown, and Ildefonso Falcones, immersing herself in captivating stories set in different eras.

Swiatek's appreciation for literature demonstrates her intellectual curiosity and the ability to find inspiration beyond the tennis court. The Pole once mentioned binging on crime novels when she's in a relaxed state of mind.

#9 Charitable heart: Dedication to giving back

Iga Swiatek is not only a talented athlete but also a compassionate individual, who is dedicated to making a positive impact. She actively participates in charitable endeavors, donating prize money to various causes, including children's hospitals and organizations supporting animal welfare. Her commitment to giving back showcases her empathy and desire to contribute to the well-being of others.

In 2022, Swiatek pledged to donate all of her prize money at the Ostrava Open to Polish non-profit organizations in a bid to raise awareness about mental well-being. The heartwarming gesture was warmly embraced by the tennis community and fans worldwide.

#8 Uses the ukulele as an emotional outlet

Like many athletes, Iga Swiatek has faced emotional challenges on and off the tennis court. To help her control her emotions and maintain focus during matches, her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz gifted her a ukulele. The Hawaiian stringed instrument serves as an effusive outlet, allowing the Pole to channel her feelings and find balance both on and off the court.

#7 Rocking to the classics: A passion for rock music

While many athletes may have a preference for contemporary music, Iga Swiatek's playlist is filled with classic rock hits. Artists like Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Pink Floyd resonate with her, thanks to the influence of her coaches during tournaments.

She once emphasized her interest in the rock genre.

"When I was going to tournaments, that's the music my coaches listened to and it just stayed with me. I grew fond of it. My fascination with older music is because music had more value to it in the past. It had a greater spirit, triggered emotions and was less synthetic," Iga Swiatek said in an interview.

#6 Finding joy in numbers: Love for mathematics

When Swiatek captured her maiden French Open title, she was still a student. She later went on to finish high school, where she developed an interest in mathematics, showcasing her analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Swiatek's father Tomasz once opened up about the Polish star's successful career, asserting that he was proud of his daughter's many achievements on and off the court.

"From where she came. She is, after all, a Polish woman who has won four Grand Slam tournaments", Tomasz Swiatek told Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita. "We should appreciate it and respect it. I am also proud because she graduated from school, had good grades, and is still conscientious and organized."

#5 A Cat lover at heart

Off the tennis court, Iga Swiatek reveals her softer side as a devoted cat lover. She currently has a black cat named Grappa, but her love for felines extends beyond just one furry companion.

#4 Represented the Legia Warsaw Tennis Club

The Pole has often been spotted at Legia Warsaw football matches. She devoted several years to her tennis career with the club, practicing on its courts, and even proudly posing for photos with their iconic 'L'.

# 3 Swimming Debut: Where It All Started for Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek's father encouraged her to engage in individual sports, and initially, she gave swimming a try. However, it was later that the youngster made the shift to tennis, ultimately becoming a worldwide sensation in the sport.

The Pole expressed her aversion to swimming in an interview and now employs it solely for recovery purposes.

"I didn't like it, I was afraid of water. Even now I don’t enjoy swimming. I prefer to just splash around. Besides, I spent time in the pool when I was recovering from injuries, so the associations are grim," Iga Swiatek said (via Przegląd Sportowy).

"I was not a talented swimmer but from what I heard, my sister was. Life has its own way and a series of events led to us doing different things. I took up tennis and I'm very happy about it because, unlike swimming, this sport suits me," she added

#2 "Mad Men": Iga Swiatek's favorite TV Series

When it comes to her favorite TV series, Iga Swiatek's top choice is "Mad Men." The critically acclaimed show set in the 1960s captivates her with its retro atmosphere and intriguing portrayal of the advertising industry's early days.

#1 Belongs to a sporting family: Olympian father and tennis-playing sister

Iga Swiatek and her family

Iga Swiatek hails from a family with a strong sporting background. Her father, Tomasz, represented Poland in rowing at the 1988 Olympic Games. Additionally, her older sister, Aga, also pursued tennis for a period before choosing a different career path. Swiatek's family dynamics highlight the support and inspiration she receives from her loved ones.

During an interview in 2018, the World No. 2 said that her father was always keen to nurture their talent in sports and tennis, in particular.

"My father always liked tennis and he wanted his daughters to play. Growing up, I played tennis because I had a lot of energy as a kid. Tennis was a chance for me on the court and make my own decisions," Iga Swiatek said (via ubitennis.net).

Iga Swiatek's journey as a tennis star is not limited to her achievements on the court. Her diverse interests, charitable endeavors, and unique personality make her a fascinating individual beyond her athletic prowess. From her love for literature and rock music to her dedication to giving back to society, the Pole's multifaceted nature sets her apart and adds depth to her inspiring story.