10 things you didn’t know about Andy Murray

There is a lot that is not known about the current World No. 1.

@vinaysundar by Vinay Sundar Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jul 2017, 17:34 IST

Andy Murray is currently the world’s top ranked male tennis player

We all know who Andy Murray, the current World number 1, is. Well, how many of you know about his personal life?

Defending Wimbledon champion and world number one Murray has been Great Britain's greatest ever tennis player and will probably end his career as one of their best ever sportspersons.

Murray became the first British man to win Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936, and enjoys tremendous support at The Championships from the home crowd.

Here are ten things you probably would not know about him:

#1 Sport runs in his family

Andy Murray is not the only sportsperson in his family as his older brother Jamie is also a professional tennis player, who concentrates on Doubles, and is currently ranked fifth in the world.

A double Grand Slam winner, Jamie has also won a Mixed Doubles Grand Slam and partners his brother in Davis Cup matches for Britain.

However, it seems like both of them can attribute their interest in sports to their grandfather, Roy Erskine, who was a footballer and played for Hibernian FC in Scotland.

#2 Andre Agassi is his boyhood idol

The Scotsman looked up to legendary American tennis player Andre Agassi and considers him his idol.

As a seven-year-old, he reportedly spent eight pounds on getting himself the Agassi 'hot lava' makeover, buying cut-off denim shorts, neon pink and purple shorts, and a baseball cap with a long, blonde ponytail clipped to the back.

In 2006, when he was given the chance to practice with his idol at Queen's Club, Murray forgot his water bottle and said he had sweaty hands.