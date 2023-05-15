2 reasons why Fabian Marozsan beat Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open

Fabian Marozsan, ranked 135th in the world, caused a huge upset by beating second seed and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-3, 7-6(4) in the fourth round of the Italian Open on Monday.

The Hungarian No. 3 was supposed to be a minor obstacle on Alcaraz's path to more glory, however, he turned out to be a giant-slayer on the red dirt of Rome.

It most definitely was the biggest upset of the year even keeping in mind Lorenzo Musetti's win over Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo. On that note, let us take a look at two reasons why the Hungarian managed to stun Alcaraz.

#1 Fabian Marozsan outmaneuvered Alcaraz with his drop shots

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Eight - Fabian Marozsan

If any particular shot can be called Alcaraz's signature one, it is his sublime drop shot. Little did he expect that he was to be given an extensive taste of his own medicine on Monday.

Marozsan played some audacious drop shots off his backhand to take the Spaniard by surprise. The extent of the shock was such that Alcaraz was left to complain to his team on the stands after he failed to reach one of Marozsan's drop shots. The Hungarian simply ruled with his fantastic drop shots off his backhand that gave the Spaniard little respite.

#2 Fabian Marozsan abstained from using too much power

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Eight - Fabian Marozsan

The Hungarian knew very well that he did not possess the requisite power in his serve or strokes to trouble Alcaraz. Hence, he tried to do so with the neat placement of his shots and succeeded to a great extent.

Moreover, he also defended very well with forehand slices that repeatedly took the pace off the ball and thereby did not allow Alcaraz to settle into a rhythm. He also made sure that he did not provide the Spaniard with too many short balls. A few of his down-the-line shots off either wing in the first set were top-notch as well.

Poll : 0 votes