Top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat 25th seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5 in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday, July 8. The match lasted for almost four hours, as the world No. 1 had to toil reasonably hard to get over the line.

Alcaraz will face Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who is a former runner-up at Wimbledon, in the fourth round on Monday, July 10.

On that note, here's a look at two things that stood out in the match:

#1 Alcaraz defended superbly from the baseline

The 20-year-old Spaniard was up against an opponent who has the ability to hit through anyone with the combination of his powerful serve and forehand. Hence, Alcaraz had to defend really well, and he did precisely that on Saturday.

He moved wonderfully well along the width of the baseline and almost always made the Chilean play the extra ball. He reaped the rewards by breaking Jarry once in the first set before winning it. The Spaniard continued his superb defending throughout the match to counter the Chilean's power and aggression.

#2 Jarry's tendency to overpress led to his downfall

Jarry's attempt to generate excess power off his forehand resulted in him hitting his shots long on quite a few occasions. That made Alcaraz's job easier, as he bounced back from a 3-0 deficit to take the second set into a tie-break that the Chilean won.

However, the Spaniard then raced through the third set, breaking the Chilean in the fourth game. He kept moving Jarry from side to side with his angled shots, as the 25th seed struggled with his movement on the court.

Alcaraz also made it a point to serve wide out of Jarry's forehand arc or to his backhand, as the Chilean showed a tendency to take his opponent's serve with his forehand. Alcaraz was the superior player at the net as well, as he played a few wonderful drop volleys. Jarry, meanwhile, hit quite a few volleys into the net to gift the Spaniard points.

Still, Jarry once again wasted a 3-0 lead in the fourth set, as Alcaraz rallied to win it 7-5 and finish the match off. The Chilean won only 36% of the points on his second serve despite firing 15 aces. Alcaraz, on the other hand, managed to win 52% of the points on his second delivery, which gave him the upper hand.

