2017 French Open: 7 unknown facts about the Grand Slam

7 unknown facts, including who exactly is Roland Garros.

Neelabhra Roy 26 May 2017

The 2017 French Open is only two days away from its commencement

The French Open is only a few days away with the qualifiers drawing to an end. Like last year, we won’t see Roger Federer playing in the tournament this time either. Rafael Nadal will be a heavy favourite to complete a third La Decima of this year by winning a record-bettering 10th French Open title.

Novak Djokovic will also be a strong contender to win the title. Top seed Andy Murray has not been in the best of form lately but he cannot be written off.

Since 1891, the French Open has seen numerous great players showcasing their talent on clay and has witnessed several enthralling moments. However, there are a number of facts about the tournament that the general public might not know. Here are a few facts about the tournament that you may not be well acquainted with.

#7 The first ever winner of the French Open was a Briton

Fred Perry is the only Briton to have won the French Open after inaugural champion H.Briggs

The French Open was first established in 1891, ten years after the inaugural US Open, and 14 years after the inaugural edition of the Wimbledon Championships. The inaugural edition of the tournament was held on the grounds of the Cercle des Sport de l'Ile Puteaux which was located in the western suburbs of Paris.

The tournament was won by a Briton named H. Briggs who was a resident of Paris. Briggs defeated a Frenchman, P. Baigneres 6-3, 6-4 in the final. After Briggs, Fred Perry was the only Briton to win the French Open in 1935.