2017 French Open: Top 5 upsets from the Women's Singles tournament so far

The list of high-profile exits also includes the defending Champion.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2017, 15:55 IST

Konta is yet to win a main draw match at the French Open

The French Open is gradually entering its climax with the fourth round halfway over. So far, the tournament has seen some thrilling matches with a few of the big names making steady progress in the tournament. However, this year’s French Open has seen a number of upsets so far, with 25 of the 64 seeded players biting the dust before the third round.

The Women’s tournament in particular has seen plenty of high-profile exits, assuring the French Open of a new Champion. The elimination of Venus Williams also means that there will be a brand new Women’s Grand Slam champion.

Here are the biggest upsets from the Women’s Singles tournament so far.

#5 Johanna Konta

The British player put up a few solid performances this year, the most notable of them being her winning run in the Miami Masters which elevated her ranking to a career-best World No.7. Despite Konta performing poorly at the Madrid and Rome Masters where she exited at the first and third rounds respectively, she was considered a dark horse for the French Open and was expected to register her first victory at the tournament this year.

Konta’s first round opponent was Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei who was ranked 109th in the world. Konta began the match strongly and breezed past Hsieh in the first set 6-1. However, the Taiwanese recovered well and won the second set decided through the tie-break and was looking solid in the third set.

Konta was in no mood to throw in the towel and tried her best to break Hsieh’s serve at 4-5. However, the 31-year-old held her nerve and saved four break points before finishing the match with an ace. This was Hsieh Su-wei’s first ever victory over a player ranked within the top 20 and Konta’s winless streak at the main draw of the French Open persists.