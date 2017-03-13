2017 Indian Wells Masters: 5 matches to look out for in the third round

With the third round of the men's tournament at the Indian Wells Masters only a few hours away, here are five matchups to look forward to.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 13 Mar 2017, 19:05 IST

Both Sock and Dimitrov will be looking to put up a tough fight

The Indian Wells Masters is halfway done with the third round of the women’s section already underway and that of the men’s tournament commencing tomorrow.

The men’s tournament has seen a couple of upsets already with top seed and favourite Andy Murray being eliminated by Vasek Pospisil in the second round soon after dark horse Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was shockingly beaten by Fabio Fognini at the same stage.

Another big name who was eliminated yesterday was Marin Cilic, who lost to 19-year-old Taylor Fritz in three sets. The third round has some very interesting matchups and some of them will be expected to be marathon encounters.

Also read: 5 dark horses who could win big at Indian Wells 2017

With the third round only a matter of hours away, let’s take a look at five matches that could provide fans with some serious entertainment.

#5 Grigor Dimitrov vs Jack Sock

Both Grigor Dimitrov and Jack Sock have been in terrific form this year as both have won two titles apiece. Dimitrov began his year by winning the Brisbane International and followed it up by reaching his second Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open where he was beaten by Rafael Nadal.

This was followed by his second ATP title of the year at the Sofia Open where he beat Belgian David Goffin in straight sets.

Sock also had a brilliant start to the year, winning the Auckland Open by defeating Joao Sousa in the final which resulted in him entering the Top 20 for the very first time in his career. This was followed by his first third-round appearance at the Australian Open where he lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Sock won his second title of the year at the Delray Beach Open after Milos Raonic pulled out of the final.

Both players have reached the third round of the Indian Wells Masters, but in contrasting fashion. While Dimitrov cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 win over former Top 10 player Mikhail Youzhny, the same cannot be said for Sock as he had to battle past Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen to win in three sets, after being bageled in the second set.

The two will be playing against one another for the fourth time, with Sock leading the head-to-head 2-1, having won their previous two encounters, both in 2015. Both players have a very powerful serve and have an all-court style of play although Sock might be a tad more aggressive than Dimitrov.

Nevertheless, the match will be expected to be an exciting contest and both these players would be willing to give their all.