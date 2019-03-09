×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Venus Williams vs Petra Kvitova, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
58   //    09 Mar 2019, 09:26 IST

Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova at 2017 US Open Tennis Championships
Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova at 2017 US Open Tennis Championships

The second round of the 2019 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells presents a high voltage clash between the seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and the two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova.

Their head-to-head record and recent form suggest a clear edge in favour of the Czech international, having won four of their six meetings. However, their most recent encounter had gone Venus' way at the 2017 US Open quarter-final.

That match ended in a third set tiebreak, and there's every reason to believe that in-front of an adoring home crowd, the 38-year-old American superstar will produce her very best.

Venus needs top form to prevail vs. Kvitova

But to do that, she would have to significantly improve on her first-round match performance against Andrea Petkovic. She endured a very patchy performance and struggled with her rhythm, fitness and the windy conditions.

She was broken six times, bagelled in the second set and in-fact, won six points less than her opponent in the match. Against Kvitova, she cannot afford a similar display if she wants to be victorious.

Kvitova has been in terrific form so far this season. She began the year by winning the Sydney International, after which she has made a run to the finals of the Australian Open and Dubai tennis championships, where she lost two closely fought encounters.

Both Venus and Petra rely on strong serves and razor-sharp forehands. If both of them bring their A game to the match, then it promises to be a treat for the tennis fans worldwide. There is little doubt that Kvitova comes into the match as the favourite - but Venus has generally played very well on American hard courts, and the crowd support will certainly spur her on.

Expect Venus to play aggressively from the very outset. If she can take the match into the distance, it could be anybody's game as there have been instances in recent times where we have seen Kvitova falter when matches get tight and hotly-contested.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in three sets

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
BNP Paribas Open 2019 USA Tennis Czech Republic Tennis Venus Williams Petra Kvitova Tennis Predictions - ATP & WTA Match Predictions
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Australian Open 2019, Semi Final: Petra Kvitova vs Danielle Collins, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2019, Quarter Final 2: Petra Kvitova vs Viktoria Kuzmova, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Petra Kvitova attacked: Tennis players who were victims of criminal violence
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019, Quarterfinal: Serena Williams vs Karolina Pliskova: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Open 2019: Karolina Pliskova vs Alison Riske, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
10 Most famous Tennis players of all time
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2019, Quarter Final 1: Karolina Pliskova vs Hsieh Su-wei | Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019, Petra Kvitova vs Ashleigh Barty: Preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2019, Semi-final 1: Petra Kvitova vs Hsieh Su-wei, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us