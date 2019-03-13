×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 BNP Paribas Open Quarter Final 1: Garbine Muguruza vs Bianca Andreescu, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
48   //    13 Mar 2019, 20:30 IST

Bianca Andreescu at BNP Paribas Open - Day 3
Bianca Andreescu at BNP Paribas Open - Day 3

In the first quarter final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, two-time slam champion Garbine Muguruza takes on the teen sensation from Canada, Bianca Andreescu.

Muguruza has had an underwhelming season so far. She lost in the fourth round of the year’s first Grand Slam. Then, she opted to play the Thailand Open as the top seed, but lost at the quarter final stage to Dayana Yastremska.

She did not fare much better at Dubai Open either. In fact, she suffered a humiliating loss to two-time defending champion Elina Svitolina in a shockingly one-sided match.

But, she has a chance to salvage her season at the Indian Wells. Fate has also intervened in her favour. She had a difficult third round match against Serena Williams, but illness to Serena meant she did not have to play a fully fit and dominant Williams. As it turned out, the American superstar had to retire mid-match.

Muguruza at BNP Paribas Open - Day 9
Muguruza at BNP Paribas Open - Day 9

She was then quite impressive in her next match against seventh seed Kiki Bertens. She came back strongly after losing a tight first set and surrendered only five games in the next two sets.

Her opponent in the quarter final is the teen sensation from Canada, the eighteen-year-old Bianca Andreescu, who is beginning to take the tennis world by storm. She began the year by qualifying for the main draw of the Australian Open, where she managed to reach the second round.

After that, she has won the Oracle Challenger series and reached the semi-finals of the Mexican Open. She has lit up the Indian Wells with scintillating display on the tennis court so far.

After a tight three-set win against Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round, she has been almost unstoppable, winning the next three matches in straight sets. She defeated the thirty-second seed Dominica Cibulkova in the second round. In a match she fully dominated, she broke Cibulkova four times without being broken even once.

Advertisement

She simply brushed aside her next opponent, Stefanie Vogele in a 6-1, 6-2 demolition act. In her fourth round match, she notched up yet another impressive win against the eighteenth seed Wang Qiang. In another dominating performance, the only blip was her second serve win percentage which was at a lowly 45%.

A confident Andreescu is expected to give a tough fight to the experienced Muguruza, and if she wins that match, it should not be considered an upset.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in 3 Sets.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
BNP Paribas Open 2019 Canada Tennis Spain Tennis Serena Williams Garbine Muguruza Day in Sports Tennis Schedule 2019 Tennis Predictions - ATP & WTA Match Predictions
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Serena Williams vs Garbine Muguruza- Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open 2019: Sam Querrey vs Milos Raonic, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal vs Filip Krajinovic, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Jared Donaldson, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Muguruza holds back Bertens in tough three setter
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Williams retires after first set to hand Muguruza R16 advance
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Muguruza stays firm to beat Davis in straight sets 
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: The story so far
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us