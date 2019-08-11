2019 Coupe Rogers Montreal Final Preview: In his record 51st Masters 1000 final Nadal to clash with Medvedev

Monfils announces his withdrawal from his Coupe Rogers semifinal against Nadal

Rafael Nadal, the defending Coupe Rogers champion, moved into the title match in Montreal when his semifinal opponent Gael Monfils withdrew from their semifinal with an ankle sprain.

The semifinal walkover ensured Nadal would stay at no. 2 in the world rankings and put the Spaniard into a record 51st Masters 1000 final, breaking a tie with Roger Federer in the process.

Nadal is now just a win away from his first successful hardcourt title defence and a record extending 35th Masters 1000 title.

Earlier in the first semifinal, Daniil Medvedev emerged triumphant in the battle of young Russians against his good friend Karen Khachanov to move into his fifth tournament final of the season and a first Masters 1000 title match.

The Russian is yet to drop a set in four matches at the Coupe Rogers in Montreal this week, as he moves into a first career match-up with Nadal in the final.

Medvedev would strive to become the 68th different player to win a Masters 1000 title and the third to do so this season, following Thiem's triumph at Indian Wells and Fognini's victory in Monte Carlo.

Medvedev celebrates reaching his first Masters 1000 final at 2019 Montreal

If Medvedev triumphs in the final against Nadal, it would be the first time since the 2003 season when the first six Masters 1000 finals produced six different winners.

In his 50 previous Masters 1000 finals, Nadal has faced 22 different opponents, beating 20 of them for his 34 titles - a tally which includes 7 victories over Federer and 6 against Djokovic.

However, Nadal has come up short both times he faced a Russian opponent in a Masters 1000 final (Davydenko; 2008 Miami, 2009 Shanghai).

Davydenko is also one of only five players to have overcome the Spaniard in a Masters 1000 final.

Against a Masters 1000 behemoth like Nadal, would that be a portent of good fortune and a modicum of comfort for Medvedev as the man from Moscow chases a first Masters 1000 title in Montreal?