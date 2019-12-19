2019 Limoges Open: Jennifer Brady set for Jil Teichmann test in Round of 16

Jil Teichmann in action: Could she continue her momentum with a morale-boosting win against Brady?

Jennifer Brady has found herself in a very difficult section of the draw at the 2019 Limoges Open. Having made her way past the ever-dangerous Kaia Kanepi in the opening round, the American finds herself up against another tough opponent - Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

Teichmann, just 22-years-old, has had quite a season herself. Her remarkable rise in the rankings was facilitated by two WTA titles at Prague and Palmero, beating the likes of Karolina Muchova and Kiki Bertens along the way.

That is an outstanding feat considering her two 2019 titles put Teichmann in company with the likes of Petra Kvitova, Madison Keys, Belinda Bencic and Bertens in terms of titles won.

Naturally, she will be keen not to disrupt that momentum heading into the 2020 season and a win in Limoges would prove the perfect confidence booster ahead of the new campaign.

Jennifer Brady - will she record successive wins after prevailing against Kanepi last time out?

The same holds true for Brady too. While she has had a few big results on tour over the past few years, she's lacked consistency. It would be a great boost to her confidence, if she manages to string a few wins at some International and 125K level tournaments.

The duo look set for great things in the near future on paper. They both possess a big game and some encouraging results to back them up coming into this match, but Brady, with the way she has played a few big matches this year, might just have an edge over her left-handed opponent.

While it's still early stages in the tournament, the competition quality is very high. As it stands, Brady is the better player when it comes to critical junctures and big points, which might be the one thing that tilts the match in her favour.

Predicton: Brady to win in straight sets.