×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 Madrid Masters Quarter Finals: Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
23   //    10 May 2019, 10:40 IST

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six
Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six

In a block buster quarter final match at Madrid Masters, five-time champion Rafael Nadal takes on former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka for a spot in the semi-finals.

The two have faced each other twenty times so far, with Nadal dominating the head to head record 17-3. Of those matches, eight have been on clay and it is the Spaniard who predictably has won seven and lost one. That one loss came way back in the 2015 Rome Masters quarter final.

This may look like a pretty lop-sided rivalry between two top players. But the fact of the matter is that it has become a much closer contest in the last few years. This can be seen from the fact that Nadal won all of his first twelve matches against Wawrinka. Of the later eight, Stan has managed to win three.

However, these two are meeting at a time when neither is in the best of form. Nadal has looked surprisingly off colour during the clay season so far, losing even before reaching the finals at Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

He looks determined to do well here. He has won both his matches, against Felix Auger Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe in straight sets, with relative ease. His serving form has been especially impressive. Against the American, he won a whopping 88 percent of his first serve points and sixty seven percent of his second serve points.

Nadal would certainly like to carry forward that form against Wawrinka, who can be the most destructive player on the planet on his day. The good news for Nadal is that after a long injury lay off, Stan has not yet reached peak form. He has had some middling performances this season, a finals appearance at Rotterdam Open being his best performance, thus far.

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six
Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six

At Madrid Masters though, Stan has looked very impressive so far, winning all his matches in straight sets. His quarter final victory over the sixth seed Kei Nishikori must be particularly satisfying for him.

Like Nadal, Stan too is having a great time on his serve. He is yet to be broken even once on his serve in his three matches. Against Nishikori, one of the best returners in the modern game, he won 82 percent of his first serve points and a very impressive 78 percent of his second serve points.

Advertisement

This promises to be one of the most high quality matches of the tournament. At the moment, Nadal may be considered the favourite, but only just.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in Three Sets

Tags:
Madrid Open 2019 Spain Tennis Switzerland Tennis Rafael Nadal Stan Wawrinka Tennis Predictions - ATP & WTA Match Predictions
Advertisement
2019 Madrid Open Semi-Finals: Simona Halep vs Belinda Bencic, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open Semi-finals: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Masters 1000 matches between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters Quarter Finals: Roger Federer vs Dominic Thiem, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: The 3 Best encounters
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's best quotes about each other
RELATED STORY
5 oldest male Grand Slam finalists of the Open Era
RELATED STORY
10 all-time Tennis greats and the trophies missing from their cabinets
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic encounters
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us