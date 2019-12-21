2019 Mubadala World Tennis Championship: Rafael Nadal to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in summit clash

Rajan Jaykar FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 21, 2019

Rafael Nadal

World No.1 Rafael Nadal reached the finals of the 2019 Mubadala World Tennis Championship after he defeated Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-3. The four-time champion at the tournament will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in a bid for the former to clinch his fifth title and go past Novak Djokovic, who also has four titles to his name.

Nadal had a comfortable win against Khachanov even after having a shorter break after his Davis Cup victory in November. The Spaniard dominated the match with his serve and returns looking under control and a perfect blend of net points as well as defensive tennis. He broke in early to take a 2-1 lead and held the lead until breaking again and winning the set 6-1 in 41 minutes.

The second set also saw a similar story as Nadal continued to play with the same momentum and clinch the second set with ease. Khachanov did not have a great year even after being in the top 20 rankings and it could be seen in his match against Nadal as well. He had earlier gone past Hyeon Chung 7-6(7-4), 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The second semifinal saw Stefanos Tsitsipas outclass the defending champion and World No.2 Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. After winning the first set, Djokovic was down 1-5 in the second set. He fought back and levelled the scores at 5-5. However, the Greek clinched the set with a tiebreaker. Tsitsipas made no major mistakes in the third set as he went on to dethrone the four-time champion at the tournament.

Djokovic will now face Khachanov in the third-place match on Saturday which will be followed by the title clash between Nadal and Tsitsipas. Mubadala World Tennis Championship is a non-ATP exhibition tournament which takes place in Abu Dhabi and plays a role of a warm-up tournament before the new ATP season starts. It is the 12th edition of the tournament this year.