×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 Rome Masters Semi-Finals Preview, Prediction: Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
7   //    17 May 2019, 22:17 IST

Rafael Nadal at International BNL d'Italia 2019
Rafael Nadal at International BNL d'Italia 2019

The king of clay Rafael Nadal, desperate to re-establish his reign on clay, meets the young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had shocked him in Madrid just a week ago.

The Madrid semi-final was the first time that Tsitsipas had got the better of Nadal in their four meetings to date. Previously, he had lost all three matches - one of which was on the clay courts of Barcelona last year.

This Rome Masters has already seen the best of Nadal so many times before and on the evidence of what he has dished up so far in his three matches, it's difficult to believe that he's yet to win a title on clay in three attempts!

His pair of victories over Jeremy Chardy and Nikoloz Basilashvili yesterday were so emphatic that he made them look like amateurs. At the beginning of his match against fellow left-handed Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, it appeared as though Nadal wasn't at his best.

Losing his very first service game, he became increasingly confident as the game progressed - eventually pocketing another win where he bagelled Verdasco in the second set. By the time the match ended, Nadal had broken him five times and increased his level - ensuring he will go into tomorrow's semi-final clash quite fresh, despite having had to play three matches in the space of two days.

On the other hand, his opponent had a walkover courtesy of Roger Federer's injury and will be raring to go while eager to prove his win over Nadal in Madrid was not a flash in the pan.

However, should Nadal bring his A game in tomorrow's encounter as he so often does on clay, even the hugely-talented Tsitsipas could struggle to keep pace.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in three sets

Tags:
Rome Masters Spain Tennis Rafael Nadal Stefanos Tsitsipas Greatest Tennis Players of All Time Tennis Predictions - ATP & WTA Match Predictions
Advertisement
2019 Madrid Masters Final: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 Rome Masters Quarter Finals: Roger Federer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic encounters
RELATED STORY
2019 Madrid Masters Quarter Finals: Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wins of Rafael Nadal's career
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 Madrid Masters Quarter Finals: Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Rafael Nadal, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters : Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini Preview
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us