Why the 2019 season is critical to Djokovic and Nadal’s quest to overtake Federer’s Grand Slam record

The Big Three of Tennis - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

The 2019 ATP season is upon us, and the big three are all back in action, ostensibly in preparation of the first Grand Slam of the year – the Australian Open.

Roger Federer is easing into the season with the low-intensity Hopman Cup, trying to get in top shape without exhausting himself by playing in a tough tournament.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal fans were happy to see him come back to competitive tennis after a long lay-off. But his withdrawal from the Brisbane tournament with a thigh strain has put a spanner on their enthusiasm. It remains to be seen whether he will be at his best at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic is already off to a great start. He has reached the quarterfinal of the Qatar Open and should he win the title, he will come to Melbourne with confidence. He is certainly the overwhelming favourite to win the year’s first Grand Slam.

The Serb has been candid enough recently in saying that Federer's record of 20 Slams is on the back of his mind. We can safely assume that the same is the case with Nadal as well.

However, if either of them wants to catch up with or overtake the Swiss’s record, they need to perform really well this season. Though Federer has proven that age is just a number by winning Grand Slam singles titles at the ‘ripe old’ age of 36, we can't assume that it will be as easy for his two other great rivals. And do not forget, Federer went without a Grand Slam title for almost five years after reaching 30.

At 17 Slams, Nadal is three short of Federer, and Djokovic is six short of the record with 14. But both of them are in their 30s, and the next generation stars such as Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov and Borna Coric are beginning to make noise now.

So if the two legends fail to perform well this season, then they may run out of time in their quest to catch up with or overtake the Swiss maestro’s record.

For all practical purposes, Nadal needs to win at least one Grand Slam title this year. As usual, the French Open will be his best chance to do so. On the other hand, Djokovic needs to repeat his 2018 heroics and win two Major titles in 2019.

A failure to do so by either of them will most probably put paid to their plans. And of course, we cannot count Federer out – he may yet surprise us once again with title number 21!

