2019 Zhengzhou Open: Women's singles draw analysis, preview, and predicted semi-final line-up

Vedant Chandel FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 11 // 09 Sep 2019, 13:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Karolina Pliskova is the top seed in the draw.

The US Open Champion has been crowned and we are all set to move into the final leg of the year's calendar, the Asian Swing. This part of season opens with the inaugural ICBC Credit Card Zhengzhou Open.

The first edition of the tournament, which will be played in the capital city of the Henan Province features big names including former world no. 1s Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber, and other such top stars as Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens.

Throw in a few younger talents as Sofia Kenin, Jelena Ostapenko, and Fiona Ferro and we have an exciting tournament at hand. With main-draw action set to begin today, here is look at the prospects of some of the top players in the draw.

Top Half

Expected semi-final line-up: Karolina Pliskova vs Kiki Bertens

Fifth seed Angelique Kerber is going through a difficult phase off late.

Analysis: Karolina Pliskova should not have too much trouble making it to the quarterfinals here, but she might come up against a tough opponent on reaching there. Sixth-seeded Sofia Kenin has been playing some great tennis this year, having scored five top-10 wins already. She will be gunning to add Pliskova's name to the list.

Former world no. 1 Angelique Kerber's late entry into the draw has added some spice to the other part of the top half. Kerber will play Alison Riske in the opening encounter, but her form coming into the tournament does not inspire much confidence in the German.

The winner of that match will most likely play Kiki Bertens for a semifinal spot, provided that the Dutchwoman comes through her part of the draw featuring an ever-dangerous Ajla Tomljanovic.

Predicted semifinal line-up: Sofia Kenin vs Alison Riske

Advertisement

Bottom Half

Expected semifinal: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina

Petra Martic has been in the midst of a breakthrough season of sorts.

Analysis: The bottom half of the draw is laden with a few in form players to start with. Elina Svitolina, if she can get past Yulia Putintseva in the second round,. should be able to make it to the final four.

Her opponent in that round will most likely be either of the two seeds—Petra Martic or Aryna Sabalenka. While Martic has a straightforward route to the quarterfinals, Sabalenka may have be to wary of former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Prediction: Petra Martic vs Elina Svitolina