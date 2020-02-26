2020 Mexican Open, Acapulco, Alexander Zverev vs Jason Jung Round of 32: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Alexander Zverev

After a career-best semi-final finish at the Australian Open 2020, Alexander Zverev will return to action at the ongoing Mexican Open in Acapulco. The second-seeded NextGen star will hope to get back to winning ways when he squares off against Taiwanese Jason Jung.

Before his Australian Open heroics, Zverev was in the midst of a terrible slump, having lost each of his matches at the season-opening ATP Cup. The 22-year-old showed glimpses of his best at the Australian Open but succumbed to a four-set defeat against eventual finalist Dominic Thiem.

Having taken some time off after the tournament, the World No. 7 is now ready to return to the court and will be eager to bounce back pick up a win against the 30-year-old Jung.

This will be the first meeting between the two players and the match can go either way. The New York Open semi-finalist, Jung looked in great touch in the qualifiers, cruising through his two matches without dropping a set.

Zverev, meanwhile, might be a little rusty given the fact that he hasn't played a tournament in nearly a month but it would be unwise to underestimate the young German considering his prowess on hard courts. It will be interesting to see if the second seed can come through this clash unscathed or whether the in-form Jung causes an untimely upset.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Mexican Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Acapulco, Mexico

Venue: Princess Mundo Imperial

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court

Prize money: $1,845,265

Tournament Dates: February 24- February 29, 2020

Defending champion: Nick Kyrgios

Match Schedule: (2) Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Jason Jung (TAI) first-round (Round of 32) match not before 05:30 AM IST on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Mexican Open 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India.

Mexican Open 2020 live stream details:

Mexican Open 2020 Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv. You can also watch the matches live on Tennis TV with a paid subscription.