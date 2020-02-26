2020 Mexican Open, Acapulco: Alexander Zverev vs Tommy Paul | Preview, where to watch and more

Defending champion Nick Kyrgios retired while Alexander Zverev stormed his way into the second round of the Mexican Open 2020 after getting past New York Open semi-finalist Jason Jung on Tuesday.

The German, who lost to Dominic Thiem in the Melbourne Park semi-final, had to stave off an early onslaught from Jung before coming into his own to win the second set 7-6, 6-1 and will be up against Tommy Paul of the USA. The American dropped the first set against compatriot Mackenzie McDonald before finally prevailing with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 score-line.

Zverev, who was the runner-up at Acapulco last year, endured a disastrous start against Jung after his serve let him down early in the first set. A string of double faults led to the Taiwanese veering ahead with a 3-0 lead before Zverev found his bearings to break serve at 2-4 and ease his way past Jung in the second set.

The 22-year-old, currently ranked seventh in the world served 12 aces while committing 8 double faults against Jung and will be up against an opponent who is extremely effective on his serve in his first-round clash.

Paul, ranked 66th in the world, will be expected to give Zverev a run for his money but the German has enough quality to get through the second-round tie without breaking into too much of a sweat.

Here's all you need to know about the Mexican Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presented by HSBC

Category: ATP World Tour 500 Series

Location: Acapulco Princess Mundo Imperial, Mexico

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court

Defending Champion: Nick Kyrgios

Prize Money: $1,845,265

Time: Alexander Zverev vs Tommy Paul at approximately 5:30 AM IST on February 27, 2020

Where to watch Mexican Open 2020?

India - The matches will be shown on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live streaming details for Mexican Open 2020

The Mexican Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official Mexican Open website will also show the live scores.