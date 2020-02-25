2020 Mexican Open, Acapulco, Nick Kyrgios vs Ugo Humbert: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios will begin his title defence on Tuesday at the Mexican Open 2020 aiming to win second consecutive time in Acapulco. He will be looking to become the fourth person at the tournament after Thomas Muster, Nicolás Almagro and David Ferrer to have successfully defended the title.

Nick will begin his campaign against the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals participant Ugo Humbert in what will be the first encounter between the two in their career. The 23rd ranked Australian has had a good run at the tournament last year. On his way to the title victory, Kyrgios went on to defeat top seed Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, John Isner and Alexander Zverev.

He would be looking to emulate his performance from the last season and continue his good form at the tournament. In the year 2020, Kyrgios helped his team to reach the semifinals of the ATP Cup 2020 and had also reached the pre-quarters at the 2020 Australian Open. Given his form this year, the 24-year old could have an easy first-round match against the French player.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Mexican Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Acapulco, Mexico

Venue: Princess Mundo Imperial

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court

Prize money: $1,845,265

Tournament Dates: February 24- February 29, 2020

Defending champion: Nick Kyrgios

Match Schedule: (6) Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA) first-round (Round of 32 match not before 9:30 AM IST on Wednesday, February 25, 2020.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Mexican Open 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India.

Mexican Open 2020 live stream details

Mexican Open 2020 Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv. One can also watch the matches live on Tennis TV with a paid subscription.

