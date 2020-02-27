2020 Mexican Open, Acapulco: Rafael Nadal vs Kwon Soon-woo | Where to watch, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal

Top seed Rafael Nadal got a step closer to his third title at the Mexican Open after he cruised to the quarterfinal round in Acapulco. Nadal defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 7-5 in one hour and 36 minutes to win the battle between experience and youth.

Nadal will now face South Korea's Soon-woo Kwon in the quarterfinals with an eye on regaining the top spot in the ATP Rankings. The Spaniard has 17 wins in the tournament and put on a powerful display against the Serb.

In what will be the first encounter between Soon-woo and Nadal, the latter will be walking into the competition with the upper hand. Soon-woo will be playing in the very first ATP 500 quarterfinal of his career after he defeated Dusan Lajovic 7-6(7-2), 6-0 in the pre-quarterfinal match.

If Nadal wins the match and reaches semifinals, he will face either Stan Wawrinka or Grigor Dimitrov.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Mexican Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Acapulco, Mexico

Venue: Princess Mundo Imperial

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court

Prize money: $1,845,265

Tournament Dates: February 24- February 29, 2020

Match Schedule: (1) Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs Keon Soon-woo (KOR) third-round (Quarterfinals) match at 9:30 AM IST on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Mexican Open 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India.

Mexican Open 2020 live stream details

Mexican Open 2020 Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv. One can also watch the matches live on Tennis TV with a paid subscription.

