2020 Mexican Open, Acapulco: Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic | Where to watch, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal

It was a perfect comeback for the World No. 2 Rafael Nadal after he registered straight sets victory over Pablo Andujar in the first round of Mexican Open 2020. Nadal won the match 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour and 30 minutes as he starts his campaign to seize his World No. 1 tag from Novak Djokovic.

The top seed at Acapulco, Nadal was back on the court for the first time since his quarter-final defeat at the Australian Open 2020 in January. With a total of 79% of first-serve points won, the 33-year old looked in the top form as he did not give any chance for his opponent to make a comeback.

Nadal will now be up against Miomir Kecmanovic who had defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in his first-round match. It will be the first time that the 20-year old Serbian will face Nadal.

It should be an easy match for the Spaniard, given how he has been playing and taming players in the recent past. With the defending champion Nick Kysrgios out of the tournament due to an injury, Nadal looks to the top favorite for the title as well.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Mexican Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Acapulco, Mexico

Venue: Princess Mundo Imperial

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court

Prize money: $1,845,265

Tournament Dates: February 24- February 29, 2020

Match Schedule: (1) Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) second-round (Round of 16) match not before 9:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Mexican Open 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India.

Mexican Open 2020 live stream details:

Mexican Open 2020 Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv. One can also watch the matches live on Tennis TV with a paid subscription.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the Mexican Open 2020 Schedule, Mexican Open 2020 Results, Mexican Open 2020 Scores, Mexican Open 2020 Latest News and Updates.