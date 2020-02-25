2020 Mexican Open, Acapulco, Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Andújar: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal

World No.2 Rafael Nadal will be back on the court at the 2020 Mexican Open in Acapulco. After having lost the top rank to reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, Nadal will be looking to get back to the top spot as the clay season approaches.

Nadal, who will enter the tournament as a top seed, will be up against his compatriot Pablo Andújar in the first-round match at Acapulco. It will be the fourth time that Nadal will be up against the 34-year old. With a 3-0 record in the previous three encounters, Nadal is likely to cruise past Andujar and move to the next round, where he could face Australia's Alex de Minaur.

Nadal was eliminated in the second round last year by eventual champion Nick Kyrgios. However, the Spaniard is in a much better form this year and would be aiming for nothing less than the trophy in his hands. The two-time champion in Acapulco will have his eyes on a tour-level title for the 17th consecutive year.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Mexican Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Acapulco, Mexico

Venue: Princess Mundo Imperial

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court

Prize money: $1,845,265

Tournament Dates: February 24- February 29, 2020

Defending champion: Nick Kyrgios

Match Schedule: (1) Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs Pablo Andujar (ESP) first-round (Round of 32) match not before 6:50 AM IST on Wednesday, February 25, 2020.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Mexican Open 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India.

Mexican Open 2020 live stream details:

Mexican Open 2020 Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv. One can also watch the matches live on Tennis TV with a paid subscription.

