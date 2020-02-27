2020 Mexican Open, Acapulco: Stan Wawrinka vs Grigor Dimitrov | Where to watch, live stream details and more

Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka will be up against Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinal match of the Mexican Open 2020. In what will be the battle of the backhand specialists at Acapulco, it would be interesting to see who comes out on top to reach the semifinal. It will be the 12th encounter between the two, with Stan having a 7-4 lead over the Bulgarian and a win in their last five encounters.

Seeded third, Stan, had a rather easy pre-quarterfinal match as he faced Pedro Martinez. The Swiss won the match 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 30 minutes, winning 90% of his first-serve points. He will look to continue his record against the 28-year old and make it to the semis.

In his match against Adrian Mannarino, Dimitrov had to use up every ounce of his energy to register the win. After losing the first set 6-7 (8-10), he eased past in the second one and won 6-2. The third set saw him save multiple match points and take the game to the tiebreaker. The 22nd ranked player made no mistake and won the third set 7-6 (7-2) and took the match in two hours and 44 minutes.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Mexican Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Acapulco, Mexico

Venue: Princess Mundo Imperial

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court

Prize money: $1,845,265

Tournament Dates: February 24- February 29, 2020

Match Schedule: (3) Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs (7) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) third-round (Quarterfinals) match at 7:10 AM IST on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Mexican Open 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India.

Mexican Open 2020 live stream details:

Mexican Open 2020 Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv. One can also watch the matches live on Tennis TV with a paid subscription.

