2020 Mexican Open, Acapulco: Stan Wawrinka vs Pedro Martinez | Where to watch, live stream details and more

Stan Wawrinka

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka survived a scare against Frances Tiafoe in the first round match of the Mexican Open 2020. After two hours and 45 minutes, Wawrinka won 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-1) to move to the Round of 16 in Acapulco. On his way to the victory, the three-time Grand Slam champion saved nine breakpoints and won a total of 93% of first-serve points.

Not only that, Wawrinka hurled a total of 35 aces with the last one finishing the match. In what was a fierce fightback from the 22-year-old Tiafoe, he went on to save a total of four match points, making it harder for Wawrinka to get past the winning line.

Wawrinka will now be up against Spain's Pedro Martinez in the next round. It will be the first encounter between the two. The world number 16 could very well face the top-seeded Rafael Nadal in the semis if both players win their next two encounters.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Mexican Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Acapulco, Mexico

Venue: Princess Mundo Imperial

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court

Prize money: $1,845,265

Tournament Dates: February 24- February 29, 2020

Match Schedule: (3) Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Pedro Martinez (ESP) second-round (Round of 16) match not before 7:25 AM IST on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Mexican Open 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India.

Mexican Open 2020 live stream details:

Mexican Open 2020 Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv. One can also watch the matches live on Tennis TV with a paid subscription.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the Mexican Open 2020 Schedule, Mexican Open 2020 Results, Mexican Open 2020 Scores, Mexican Open 2020 Latest News and Updates.