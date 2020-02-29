2020 Mexican Open: Heather Watson vs Leylah Annie Fernandez final | Where to watch, live stream details and more

Heather Watson

Seventh seed Heather Watson will be up against Leylah Annie Fernandez in the final of the Mexican Open 2020 after she defeated Wang Xiyu 6-4, 7-6(8-6) in the semi-final on Friday. Watson is a previous finalist and a winner at Acapulco and will be aiming to win her second title on Saturday when she faces the teenager.

Meanwhile, Fernandez went past Renata Zarazúa 6-3, 6-3 in the second semi-final of the day. She entered the tournament as a qualifier and has enjoyed a wonderful campaign. The 17-year old, who is yet to drop a set, is the first Canadian to reach the finals of the Mexican Open and the youngest women's player to do so.

A maiden final for Fernandez! 🥳



At 17-years-old, @leylahfernandez becomes the youngest and first 🇨🇦 finalist in Acapulco history defeating Zarazua 6-3, 6-3.#AMT2020 pic.twitter.com/mhTniS1OoV — WTA (@WTA) February 29, 2020

In their previous two meetings, Watson defeated Fernandez in straight sets, with the previous win coming at the semi-final of the Vancouver Open 2019. However, given the run the Canadian is having, it will be interesting to see how much of a competition she can give the British player.

Here's all you need to know about the WTA Mexican Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC 2020

Category: WTA International

City: Acapulco, Mexico

Venue: Princess Mundo Imperial

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court

Advertisement

Prize money: $275,000

Tournament Dates: February 24- February 29, 2020

Match Schedule: (7) Heather Watson (UK) vs Leylah Annie Fernandez (CAN) final match at 5:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 01, 2020.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Mexican Open 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India.

Mexican Open 2020 live stream details

Mexican Open 2020 Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv. One can also watch the matches live on WTA TV with a paid subscription.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the Mexican Open 2020 Schedule, Mexican Open 2020 Results, Mexican Open 2020 Scores, Mexican Open 2020 Latest News and Updates.