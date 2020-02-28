2020 Mexican Open: Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov, Semi-final | Where to watch, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal will be up against Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals of the Mexican Open 2020. Nadal has been in fantastic form after the Australian Open and has not even dropped a single set on his way to the final four. In the quarter-finals, the Spaniard went past South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 6-1.

Nadal saved all his eight break points, and hit 25 winners on his way to win the match. Taking one hour and 31 minutes to come out victorious, the World No.2 was just too good for the 76-ranked player as Nadal easily cruised past the South Korean.

Firing forehands 🔥

Blazing backhands 💥@RafaelNadal has it all going on in Acapulco! #AMT2020 pic.twitter.com/dVGqVOy8GF — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 28, 2020

The 33-year-old is now up against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov who defeated Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals. After five back-to-back losses against the Swiss, Dimitrov finally was able to break the losing streak in Acapulco and win 6-4, 6-4.

In what will be the 13th encounter between Dimitrov and Nadal, the latter holds an impressive 12-1 head-to-head record over his opponent. Nadal has won the last five encounters between the duo and it will be interesting to see if Dimitrov can break this five-match losing streak as well.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Mexican Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Acapulco, Mexico

Venue: Princess Mundo Imperial

Advertisement

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court

Prize money: $1,845,265

Tournament Dates: February 24- February 29, 2020

Match Schedule: (1) Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) semifinals match at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Mexican Open 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India.

Mexican Open 2020 live stream details

Mexican Open 2020 Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv. One can also watch the matches live on Tennis TV with a paid subscription.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the Mexican Open 2020 Schedule, Mexican Open 2020 Results, Mexican Open 2020 Scores, Mexican Open 2020 Latest News and Updates.