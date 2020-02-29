2020 Mexican Open: Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Final | Where to watch, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has looked unstoppable at the Mexican Open 2020. The world number 2 made it to the finals of the tournament after defeating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Nadal is yet to drop a set in the tournament and is now in his fourth final at Acapulco.

He will be eyeing a third title when he takes on Taylor Fritz of the United States of America in the finals. This will be the first encounter between the two players.

📚 FUN FACT 📚



Rafa Nadal has never won a title on the Acapulco hard courts.



His only other titles at @AbiertoTelcel were when the tournament was played on clay. pic.twitter.com/WZAHzXdgF0 — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 29, 2020

Coming into the tournament as an unseeded player, Fritz knocked off many top opponents before getting the better of John Isner 2-6, 7-5, 6-3. With his victory over Isner, Fritz became only the second American to reach the finals of Acapulco - the other being 2017 champion Sam Querrey.

Here's all you need to know about the

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Acapulco, Mexico

Venue: Princess Mundo Imperial

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court

Prize money: $1,845,265

Tournament Dates: February 24- February 29, 2020

Match Schedule: (1) Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs Taylor Fritz (USA) final at 8:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 01, 2020.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Mexican Open 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India.

Mexican Open 2020 live stream details

Mexican Open 2020 Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv. One can also watch the matches live on Tennis TV with a paid subscription.

