2020 Qatar Open: Preview, prize money, players to watch for, live stream details and more

Stan Wawrinka

The men's tennis calendar will begin in Doha as the 2020 Qatar Open commences from 6th January 2020. The Qatar Open will serve as the first ATP 250 tournament of the year and will feature some of the biggest names on the ATP circuit.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka is the top seed at Doha this year. He will face a stern challenge from the likes of Andrey Rublev, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Milos Raonic, who will all be looking to prevent the Swiss from clinching his first title at Doha. Wawrinka has not won a tournament since 2017 and would be looking to end the drought here in Qatar.

Roberto Bautista Agut will not return to defend his title

Defending singles champion Roberto Bautista Agut withdrew from the tournament in order to play in the ATP Cup, while last year's doubles champions, David Goffin and Pierre-Hugues Herbert will not team up this time around. However, Herbert will take part in singles competition.

Mate Pavić/Bruno Soares enter the competition as the top seeds in doubles while Henri Kontinen/Franko Škugor are seeded second. India's Rohan Bopanna will pair up with Dutchman Wesley Koolhof while Frances Tiafoe will partner Wawrinka.

Pavic and Soares have been seeded 1 in doubles

Here is all you need to know about 2020 Qatar Open:

Tournament Name - 2020 Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Edition - 28th

Category - ATP World Tour 250 series

Surface - Hard / outdoor

Location - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar,

Duration - 6 to 11 January 2020

Prize Money - $1,325,200

Qatar Open Live Stream details

Qatar Open 2020 will be streamed live on ATP Tennis TV.

