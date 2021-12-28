ATP Cup 2022: Teams, groups, schedule, ranking points, prize money and where to watch

On New Year's day, the biggest names on the ATP tour from 16 different countries will gather in Australia for the third edition of the ATP Cup.

16 of the Top-20 ranked players in the world will play at the event from January 1 to January 9. This includes US Open defending champion and World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 3 Alexander Zverev.

Russia are the defending champions at the 2022 ATP Cup after defeating Italy in the finals last year. In fact, 11 of the countries who played in the previous edition are making a return this year as well.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 ATP Cup.

What is the ATP Cup?

The ATP Cup is a team event played betrween 16 countries

The ATP Cup, held since 2020, is a team event comprising of four groups of four countries each. Each country will play three matches against the others in their group, including two singles ties and one doubles tie.

At the end of the group stage, the team at the top of the standings will proceed to the semifinals followed by the finals. The knockout stages will employ the same two singles and one doubles format.

The countries are selected based on the ATP rankings of their best singles player. In 2022, 15 countries qualified with the help of their No. 1 players, while hosts Australia received a wild card.

Spain lost Rafael Nadal, but had Roberto Bautista Agut at World No. 19 to gain an entry into the ATP Cup. Switzerland and France did not qualify because their No. 1 players, Roger Federer and Gael Monfils respectively, did not sign up for the tournament. Instead, Georgia and USA took their place.

Austria lost Dominic Thiem but did not lose their qualification because he only withdrew after the schedule was confirmed. Similarly, Novak Djokovic is also reported to be skipping the tournament but Serbia will keep their qualification.

Venue

The 2022 ATP Cup will be held at the Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena, both in Sydney.

Teams

Canada have qualified for every single ATP Cup tournament

16 teams will compete in the 2022 ATP Cup. In order of their seeding at the event, they are: Serbia, Russia, Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, Poland, Canada, Great Britain, Argentina, Austria, Chile, Spain, Georgia, USA and Australia.

At the time of writing, this is the list of players who are scheduled to represent their respective countries:

Serbia - Dusan Lajovic, Filip Krajinovic, Nikola Milojevic, Nikola Cacic, Matej Sabanov.

Russia - Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Roman Safiullin, Evgeny Donskoy.

Germany - Alexander Zverev, Jan-Lennard Struff, Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz.

Greece - Stefanos Tsitsipas, Michail Pervolarakis, Petros Tsitsipas, Markos Kalovelonis, Aristotelis Thanos.

Italy - Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Simone Bolelli, Fabio Fognini.

Norway - Casper Ruud, Viktor Durasovic, Lukas Hellum-Lilleengen, Leyton Rivera, Andreja Petrovic.

Poland - Hubert Hurkacz, Kamil Majchrzak, Kacper Zuk, Jan Zielinski, Szymon Walkow.

Canada - Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Brayden Schnur, Peter Polansky, Steven Diez.

Great Britain - Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury, Jamie Murray.

Argentina - Diego Schwartzman, Federico Delbonis, Federico Coria, Maximo Gonzalez, Andres Molteni.

Austria - Dennis Novak, Lucas Miedler, Alexander Erler, Oliver Marach, Philipp Oswald.

Chile - Cristian Garin, Alejandro Tabilo, Tomas Barrios Vera.

Spain - Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos Vinolas, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Pedro Martinez.

Georgia - Nikoloz Basilashvili, Aleksandre Metreveli, Aleksandre Bakshi, Zura Tkemaladze, Saba Purtseladze.

United States - Taylor Fritz, John Isner, Brandon Nakashima, Rajeev Ram, Austin Krajicek.

Australia - Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, Max Purcell, John Peers, Luke Saville.

Note: Due to COVID-19 developments, the list of players is subject to change. However, the chosen 16 countries will remain the same. The player(s) dropping out will instead be replaced by the next highest-ranked singles player(s) from the county.

Groups

Group A: Serbia, Norway, Chile, Spain.

Group B: Russia, Italy, Austria, Australia.

Group C: Germany, Canada, Great Britain, USA.

Group D: Greece, Poland, Argentina, Georgia.

The two singles matches will be contested between the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players from the teams. However, the countries can choose the doubles players of their own accord.

Schedule

Hosts Australia will play their first match of the ATP Cup on January 2

The order of play at the ATP Cup is the same for every tie. A singles match between No. 2 players will be followed by another singles match between No. 1 players and then by a doubles match.

Day 1 - January 1

Ken Rosewall Arena

Chile vs Spain - (10:00 AM local time, December 31 11:00 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST).

Serbia vs Norway - (not before 5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Qudos Bank Arena

Argentina vs Georgia - (10:00 AM local time, December 31 11:00 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST).

Greece vs Poland - (not before 5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Day 2 - January 2

Ken Rosewall Arena

Russia vs Austria - (10:00 AM local time, January 1 11:00 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST).

Italy vs Australia - (not before 5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Qudos Bank Arena

Canada vs USA - (10:00 AM local time, January 1 11:00 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST).

Germany vs Great Britain - (not before 5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Day 3 - January 3

Ken Rosewall Arena

Poland vs Georgia - (10:00 AM local time, January 2 11:00 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST).

Greece vs Argentina - (not before 5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Qudos Bank Arena

Norway vs Spain - (10:00 AM local time, January 2 11:00 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST).

Serbia vs Chile - (not before 5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Day 4 - January 4

Ken Rosewall Arena

Germany vs USA - (10:00 AM local time, January 3 11:00 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST).

Canada vs Great Britain - (not before 5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Qudos Bank Arena

Italy vs Austria - (10:00 AM local time, January 3 11:00 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST).

Russia vs Australia - (not before 5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Day 5 - January 5

Ken Rosewall Arena

Norway vs Chile - (10:00 AM local time, January 4 11:00 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST).

Serbia vs Spain - (not before 5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Qudos Bank Arena

Poland vs Argentina - (10:00 AM local time, January 4 11:00 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST).

Greece vs Georgia - (not before 5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Day 6 - January 6

Ken Rosewall Arena

Russia vs Italy - (10:00 AM local time, January 5 11:00 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST).

Austria vs Australia - (not before 5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Qudos Bank Arena

Great Britain vs USA - (10:00 AM local time, January 5 11:00 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST).

Germany vs Canada - (not before 5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Day 7 - January 7

Ken Rosewall Arena

Semifinal 1: Group A winner vs Group D winner - (1:00 PM local time, 2:00 AM GMT, 7:30 AM IST).

Day 8 - January 8

Ken Rosewall Arena

Semifinal 2: Group B winner vs Group C winner - (1:00 PM local time, 2:00 AM GMT, 7:30 AM IST).

Day 9 - January 9

Ken Rosewall Arena

Final: Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner - (5:30 PM local time, 6:30 AM GMT, 12:00 PM IST).

Ranking points

The players will be awarded ranking points at the ATP Cup based on the rank of the players they defeat

The ATP Cup awards ranking points to players based on the ranks of opponents they defeat.

If the player is ranked within 250 in the world, each singles win will be awarded points based on this table:

Opponent Rank Group Stage Semifinal Final 1-10 90 200 280 11-20 80 160 220 21-30 65 120 160 31-50 40 90 120 51-100 30 60 90 101-250 25 40 60 250+ 20 30 40

If the player is ranked outside the Top-250, each singles win will be awarded points based on this table:

Opponent Rank Group Stage Semifinal Final 1-100 30 55 85 101-250 20 40 55 250+ 15 30 40

A doubles win at the ATP Cup against any team will give 45 points in the group stage, 75 points in the semifinal and 90 points in the final.

Prize money

The 2022 ATP Cup has an overall prize pool of $14 million

The players at the 2022 ATP Cup receive a participation fee in addition to the prize money.

The 16 No.1 players will be awarded a varied participation fee depending on the entry order. Players are ordered from 1 to 16 based on their ATP ranking and the corresponding participation fee is awarded as follows:

Entry Order Participation Fee 1-3 $220,000 4-6 $190,000 7-12 $160,000 13-16 $135,000

The No.2 players at the ATP Cup will be provided a participation fee according to their ATP ranking, using this table:

Rank Fee 1-10 $160,000 11-20 $135,000 21-30 $60,000 31-50 $45,000 51-100 $30,000 101-250 $20,000 251+ $15,000

The rest of the players at the ATP Cup will receive a participation fee based on their singles or doubles ranking - whichever is higher - as follows:

Singles or Doubles Rank Fee 1-20 $20,000 21-50 $15,000 51-100 $10,000 101-250 $7,000 250+ $5,000

The prize money is awarded as follows:

No. 1 Singles No. 2 Singles Doubles Group Stage $44,500 $30,000 $8,500 Semifinal $150,000 $105,000 $30,000 Final $250,000 $160,000 $42,000

In addition to this, all the players of a team will receive $10,000 each for winning a tie in the group stage. A win in the semifinal will result in a $30,000 prize per player and $50,000 will be awarded to each player of the team which wins the final.

All in all, the entire prize pool of the 2022 ATP Cup is $14 million.

Where to watch

The 2022 ATP Cup will be telecast live in the UK on Amazon Prime and on the Tennis Channel in the United States. The tournament will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, while viewers in India can watch the action on Discovery India.

‼️Confirmed European broadcasters of the ATP Cup 2022

Sky Sports will broadcast the 2022 ATP Cup in Italy, Switzerland and Germany, while the Tennis Channel also has the rights for worldwide coverage. Check out the full list of broadcasters here.

